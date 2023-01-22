The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?

Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.

Dennis Washington was born in Missoula, Montana, and began his career as a heavy equipment operator in the mining and construction industries. In the early 1960s, he started his own company, which focused on mining and construction projects. Over time, he has grown the company to become one of the largest privately-held conglomerates in the state, with interests in a wide range of industries, including mining, construction, transportation, and real estate.

The Washington Companies which has a range of subsidiaries, including Montana Resources, which operates an open pit copper and molybdenum mine, Atlas Corp, an asset management company; and the Montana Rail Link, a 900-mile long privately owned and operated rail network.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated Dennis Washington's net worth to be around 6.9 billion USD, making him the wealthiest person in the state of Montana.

In addition to his success in business, Washington is also known for his philanthropy and community engagement. He is the founder of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, which supports a wide range of charitable causes, including education, poverty, and community development.

He is widely respected for his contributions to the state of Montana, both in terms of his business success and philanthropy. He has been honored with several awards, including the Horatio Alger Award.

