The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.

James Duff and Thomas Duff started his own company, Duff Capital Investors which has over 20 companies in its portfolio. Under their leadership, the company has grown to become one of the largest and most successful private investment firms in the state of Mississippi, with investments in a wide range of industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and real estate.

The brothers have been widely recognized for their success in business and philanthropy. Although they both retain a low profile preferring to stay out of public life. Some of the businesses in their portfolio include Southern Tire Marts, Toyota of Brookhaven, and DeepWell Equipment Rentals.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated James Duff's net worth to be around 2 billion USD and Thomas's net worth to be around 2 billion USD, making them two of the wealthiest people in the state of Mississippi.

In summary, James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi known for their success in the automotive industry. James and Thomas founded Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm. Both brothers have built or acquired a range of successful companies through Duff Capital Investors and have been widely recognized for their success in business.