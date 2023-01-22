The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?

Daniel Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the United States. He is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Daniel Gilbert started his career in the mortgage industry in 1985. Gilbert founded Quicken Loans in 1985, now operating under the name Rocket Mortgage. Under his leadership, the company has grown to become the largest online retail mortgage lender in the country, with more than 17,000 team members and over $300 billion in loans closed. In addition to being a successful businessman, Gilbert is also known for his philanthropic efforts in the city of Detroit, investing heavily in the redevelopment of the city's downtown area.

Gilbert is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which he purchased in 2005 for $375 million. He is also the founder and chairman of the Rock Ventures Family of Companies, an umbrella company for more than 100 affiliated companies, which includes Quicken Loans, the Cavaliers and many other businesses in various industries.

In addition to his business and sports ventures, Gilbert is also heavily involved in philanthropy and community development. He is the founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation, a charitable organization that supports various causes, including education, poverty, and community development.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated Gilbert's net worth to be around 22 billion USD making him one of the wealthiest people in the state of Michigan.

