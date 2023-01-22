The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?

Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Photo byAlexander Grey on UnsplashonUnsplash

Glen Taylor was born in Mankato, Minnesota, and grew up on a farm. After completing his undergraduate degree in education, he started his career as a school teacher. However, he soon decided to start his own business, and in 1975, he founded Taylor Corporation with a single printing press in a leased garage.

Under Taylor's leadership, the company has grown to become one of the largest privately-held printing and technology companies in the world, with more than 30,000 employees and over $2.3 billion in annual sales. Taylor Corporation provides a wide range of printing and technology services, including custom printing, packaging, and promotional products, and serves a diverse customer base, including small and large businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.

In addition to his success in the printing and technology industries, Taylor is also known for his philanthropy and community engagement. He is the founder of the Glen Taylor Foundation, which supports a wide range of charitable causes, including education, poverty, and community development. He is also an active supporter of various education initiatives, including the Taylor Center for Equity and Inclusion at Minnesota State University, which supports diversity and inclusion in higher education.

Taylor is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, which he purchased in 1994. He is known for his commitment to the team and the community, and is actively involved in the team's operations and community initiatives.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated Glen Taylor's net worth to be around 2.5 billion USD, making him one of the wealthiest people in the state of Minnesota.

In summary, Glen Taylor is a businessman, philanthropist and a sports team owner from Minnesota. He is the founder, chairman and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, and majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association.

