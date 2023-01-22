The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).

Stephen Bisciotti was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1960, and he grew up in a working-class family. He attended Salisbury State University, where he studied marketing and business. After college, he started his own company called Aerotek, which specialized in providing recruiting and staffing services for the aerospace and defense industry. Over the years, the company has grown to become one of the largest and most successful staffing firms in the United States, with operations in more than 30 countries worldwide.

In addition to his business successes, Bisciotti is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports. He is also the majority owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL), and has been credited for helping to bring the team a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

As of 2021, Stephen Bisciotti's net worth is estimated to be around $5.9 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Maryland. He is respected and admired for his business acumen, his commitment to philanthropy and his passion for sports.

