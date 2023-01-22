The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?

Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Harry Stine was born in Adair County, Iowa in 1932 and grew up on a farm, where he developed an early interest in agriculture. After earning a degree in Agriculture from Iowa State University, he established Stine Seed Company in the 1970s, starting as a small family-owned seed farm, which he gradually grew into one of the largest seed companies in the world, known for developing new seed varieties that improve crop yields and reduce the use of pesticides and herbicides. The company has since become one of the top seed companies in the world and has developed proprietary seed varieties that are used by farmers in many countries worldwide.

In addition to his business successes, Stine is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the area of agriculture research. He has donated millions of dollars to various organizations and as grants for further education to support research and education in the field of agriculture.

As of 2021, Harry Stine's net worth is estimated to be around $6.9 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Iowa. He is respected and admired for his business acumen, his commitment to philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research, making him a respected figure in the state of Iowa.

