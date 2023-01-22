The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?

Carl Cook is an American businessman and billionaire from Indiana, who is the CEO of Cook Group, a privately held medical device company. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for conservation.

Carl Cook was born in Bloomington, Indiana in 1951, and he grew up in a family with a strong background in the medical device industry. His father, Bill Cook, founded Cook Group in 1963 and it has become one of the world's leading manufacturer of medical devices, which specializes in catheters and other devices used in minimally invasive procedures. Carl Cook joined the company in the 1970s, and took over as CEO after his father's retirement. He has been the driving force behind the company's continued growth and success.

His company has set up the Cook Medical Charitable Donations & Grants, which is aimed at furthering patient care. The foundation supports non profits, research, and hospitals in this endeavor.

As of 2021, Carl Cook's net worth is estimated to be around $11.1 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Indiana. Despite his immense wealth, Cook is known for being a private person who avoids the spotlight. He is respected and admired for his business acumen, his commitment to philanthropy, and his passion for conservation.

He has been instrumental in leading Cook Group to become a leading medical device company and has also been recognized for his contributions to various charitable organizations, particularly in the area of conservation, making him a respected figure in the state of Indiana. Under his leadership, Cook Group has continued to innovate and diversify its product offerings and is now considered as a global leader in the medical device industry.