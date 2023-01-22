The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?

Ken Griffin is an American businessman and billionaire from Illinois, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts.

Ken Griffin was born in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1968 and grew up in Boca Raton, Florida. He attended Harvard University, where he studied economics and graduated with a Bachelor's degree. In 1990, while still in college, he founded Citadel, a hedge fund that specializes in quantitative and event-driven strategies. Over the years, Citadel has grown to become one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world, managing billions of dollars in assets.

In addition to his business successes, Griffin is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts. He has donated millions of dollars to various organizations, including the Art Institute of Chicago, Harvard University, and the University of Chicago.

As of 2021, Ken Griffin's net worth is estimated to be around $27.2 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world, and the richest person in Illinois. He is respected and admired for his business acumen and his commitment to philanthropy.

