Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.

Frank VanderSloot was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1948, and he grew up on a farm in a small town. After graduating from college, he moved to Idaho, where he started a series of successful businesses, including an advertising agency, a marketing research firm and a data-processing company. In 1985, he founded Melaleuca, a wellness company, that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. Melaleuca is one of the largest privately held companies in Idaho and one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world.

In addition to his business successes, VanderSloot is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the areas of education and the arts. He has donated millions of dollars to various organizations, including helping those affected by the war in Ukraine.

He is also a political activist and has been a major donor to conservative political candidates and causes, including the Republican Party. He also has been involved in various legal battles over his political beliefs and First Amendment rights, including over his support of traditional marriage and the rights of private citizens to speak out about political issues.

As of 2021, Frank VanderSloot's net worth is estimated to be around $2.9 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Idaho.

Frank VanderSloot is a self-made billionaire and accomplished businessman, who has built a successful career in the wellness industry, through his company Melaleuca. He is also recognized for his philanthropy and his political activism. His contributions to various causes and his efforts to support conservative causes have made him one of the most respected and admired figures in the state of Idaho. He continues to play an active role in the management of Melaleuca and his philanthropic and political endeavors.