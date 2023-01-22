The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Hawaii?

Ted Rivers

Larry Ellison is an American businessman and billionaire from Hawaii, who is the founder, former CEO and current executive chairman of Oracle Corporation, one of the largest and most successful technology companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sailing, particularly in the America's Cup race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3wBR_0kNPPW1c00
Photo byDavid Suarez on UnsplashonUnsplash

Larry Ellison was born in New York City in 1944, and he grew up in a working-class family. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Chicago, but dropped out of both institutions before completing his studies. In 1977, he founded Oracle Corporation, which initially focused on developing software for the burgeoning market for relational databases. Over the years, Oracle has grown to become one of the largest and most successful technology companies in the world, with a wide range of products and services that are used by businesses and governments around the world. Ellison served as CEO of Oracle until 2014 and still plays a very active role in the company as executive chairman.

In addition to his business successes, Ellison is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the area of medical research. He has donated millions of dollars to various organizations, including the Ellison Foundation and the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.

Ellison is also passionate about sailing and has been a major sponsor of the America's Cup, the oldest international sporting trophy. He has also participated in several America's Cup races as the owner and skipper of the Oracle Team USA.

As of 2021, Larry Ellison's net worth is estimated to be around $106 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world, and the richest person in Hawaii. . He is respected and admired for his business acumen and his commitment to philanthropy and sailing.

Larry Ellison is a self-made billionaire and accomplished businessman who founded Oracle Corporation, one of the largest and most successful technology companies in the world. He has also been recognized for his philanthropy and his passion for sailing. His contributions to various causes have made him one of the most respected and admired figures in the state of Hawaii, and he continues to play an active role in the management of Oracle Corporation.

