The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?

Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.

Marcus was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1929, and began his career as a pharmacist. In 1978, he co-founded Home Depot with Arthur Blank. The company started as a single store in Atlanta, and over the years, it expanded to become one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, with more than 2,200 stores in North America, and other countries. Marcus served as CEO of Home Depot until he retired in 2002.

In addition to his business successes, Marcus is also known for his philanthropy and political activism. He has been a major donor to conservative political candidates and causes, particularly in support of education and veterans' issues. He also has been a generous philanthropist and has donated millions of dollars to various organizations through his foundation, including the Georgia Aquarium, which he co-founded.

As of 2021, Bernard Marcus's net worth is estimated to be around $8.7 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Georgia. He is respected and admired for his business acumen and his commitment to philanthropy and political activism.

