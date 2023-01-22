The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Florida?

Thomas Peterffy is a billionaire businessman from Florida, who is the founder and CEO of Interactive Brokers, one of the largest electronic brokerage firms in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the fields of education and the arts.

Photo by Shane on Unsplash on Unsplash

Thomas Peterffy was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1944 and fled the country during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. He started his career as a computer programmer and systems analyst and then began to build his own businesses.

In 1977, Peterffy founded Interactive Brokers, an electronic brokerage firm that provides trading in stocks, options, futures, forex, and other financial instruments. The company uses innovative technology to offer low-cost trading to individual investors and institutions and has become one of the largest electronic brokerage firms in the world, serving customers in more than 130 countries.

As of 2021, Thomas Peterffy's net worth is estimated to be around $20.1 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world, and the richest person in Florida. Despite his immense wealth, Peterffy is known for being a private person who avoids the spotlight. He is respected and admired for his business acumen and his commitment to giving back to society.

Thomas Peterffy is a self-made billionaire and accomplished entrepreneur, who has built a successful career in the finance industry. His innovative approach to trading and his commitment to philanthropy have made him one of the most respected and admired business leaders in Florida. He continues to play an active role in the management and growth of Interactive Brokers and continues to support various charitable causes.