The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in California?

Larry Page is an American businessman and billionaire from California, best known as the co-founder of Google, one of the largest and most successful technology companies in the world. Page is also a co-founder of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google and several other subsidiaries, and served as its CEO until 2019.

Photo by cookie_studio on Freepik

Page was born in East Lansing, Michigan and received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan and a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University. He met fellow Stanford PhD student, Sergey Brin, in 1995, and together they developed a search engine called Backrub, which eventually became Google. They launched Google in 1998, and it quickly became one of the most popular search engines on the internet.

Under Page's leadership, Google rapidly grew and expanded into other areas such as online advertising, email, mapping, and more. In 2015, Google created Alphabet Inc. as a holding company for Google and its other businesses. Page became the CEO of Alphabet, overseeing all of its operations including Google, Waymo, and Google X.

Page is known for his vision and innovation, as he helped to create one of the most important and influential companies in the world. He is a billionaire with a net worth of over $111 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in California, and the world.

Larry Page is a visionary businessman whose creativity and entrepreneurial spirit have led to the creation of one of the world's most influential companies. His innovative thinking and technological expertise have made him one of the most respected and admired business leaders in California and the world. He continues to drive the growth of Alphabet and its subsidiaries, as they continue to push boundaries in cutting edge technology and advancements.