The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Colorado?

Philip Anschutz is an American businessman and billionaire from Colorado, who has made his fortune through a diverse range of investments in industries such as energy, transportation, and entertainment.

Photo by drobotdean on Freepik

He is the founder and chairman of The Anschutz Corporation, a private investment firm that has ownership in various companies and assets, including the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), Regal Entertainment Group.

Anschutz was born in Kansas in 1939, and he began his career in the oil and gas industry, where he made a substantial fortune. He later turned to other areas of investment and started to acquire a wide range of assets, including railroads, sports teams, and music venues.

One of his most notable investments is the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which he founded in 2000. AEG is the world's largest owner of sports teams and venues, including the Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers, and operates iconic venues such as the Staples Center, The O2 arena and many others. Anschutz also owns and operates media properties such as the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune.

Philip Anschutz is also recognized as a philanthropist and has contributed to various charitable organizations, primarily through the Anschutz Family Foundation.

As of 2021, Philip Anschutz's net worth is estimated to be around $10.9 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Colorado. Despite his immense wealth, Anschutz is known for being a private person who does not seek the spotlight. He is a respected businessman who has built a diverse portfolio of investments and continues to be active in the management of his businesses.

His business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit have earned him a reputation as one of the most successful investors in the country. His philanthropic efforts and community engagement have also made him well-respected figure in the state of Colorado.