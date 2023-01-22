The Billionaire Next Door: Who Is the Richest Person In Arizona?

Ernest Garcia II is a billionaire businessman from Arizona who has made his fortune in the automotive industry. Garcia is the founder and CEO of DriveTime Automotive Group, the largest used car dealership chain in the United States.

Ernest Garcia II started his career in the car business in the early 1990s, when he founded DriveTime Automotive Group, which specializes in selling and financing used cars to customers with credit challenges. DriveTime began with just a few locations in Arizona and has grown to over 130 dealerships across the United States.

In addition to DriveTime, Garcia also owns several other businesses in the automotive industry, including Carvana. These companies offer an innovative and tech-driven approach to buying and selling cars, allowing customers to browse and purchase vehicles entirely online.

Garcia's success in the automotive industry has made him one of the wealthiest people in Arizona. As of 2021, his net worth is estimated to be around $8.6 billion, making him the richest person in Arizona. He also is widely known for his philanthropy, he has donated millions to charitable organizations, including the Bronx Conservatory of Music and the Museum of Art Sao Paulo.

Despite his success, Garcia has remained relatively low-profile. He avoids the spotlight and has shied away from interviews. He is considered to be a private and humble person who focuses on his business and his family.

Ernest Garcia II is a self-made billionaire whose success story is an inspiration to many entrepreneurs. His innovative approach to the automotive industry and his commitment to giving back to the community have made him one of the most respected and admired business leaders in Arizona.