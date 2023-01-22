The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Kansas?

Charles Koch is an American businessman and billionaire from Kansas, who is the CEO and chairman of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of libertarian and conservative causes.

Charles Koch was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1935, and he grew up in a family with a strong background in the oil and gas industry. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering, and a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joined Koch Industries in 1961 and eventually took over as CEO and chairman, following the death of his father. Under his leadership, the company has grown significantly and diversified into a variety of industries including oil and gas, chemicals, and other business like ranching, pollution control equipment, and high-performance fabrics and fibers.

In addition to his business successes, Charles Koch is also known for his philanthropy and political activism. He and his brother, David, have donated millions of dollars to various organizations and causes, particularly in support of libertarian and conservative causes. Charles Koch is also well-known for his political activism and advocacy for free market and libertarian policies and ideals. He has been a major donor to libertarian and conservative political candidates and organizations, including Americans for Prosperity and the Cato Institute.

As of 2021, Charles Koch's net worth is estimated to be around $60 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world, and the richest person in Kansas. Despite his immense wealth, Charles Koch is known for being a private person who avoids the spotlight. He is respected and admired for his business acumen and his commitment to libertarian and conservative causes.