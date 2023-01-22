Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen

Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years.

From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.

Hack

Hack is a drama series that aired on CBS from 2002 to 2004. The show was created by David Koepp and starred David Morse as Mike Olshansky, a former Philadelphia police officer who becomes a taxi driver after being suspended from the force. The show takes place in Philadelphia and follows Olshansky as he uses his knowledge of the city and its criminal element to help solve crimes and aid the police in their investigations.

The show was not well-received by critics, and it struggled in the ratings and was canceled after two seasons. However, David Morse's portrayal of Olshansky was also highly praised for its depth and complexity. The show deals with a wide range of issues, such as crime, corruption, and redemption. The show also deals with personal issues such as family dynamics, relationships, and moral dilemmas.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a popular comedic sitcom that premiered on FX in 2005 and is still running on FXX. The show was created by Rob McElhenney and is produced by RCG Productions. The show stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito as five friends who own and operate a bar in the city of Philadelphia. The show follows the group's often misadventures as they scheme and scheme to get what they want, regardless of the consequences.

The show is known for its dark and irreverent humor, as well as its willingness to tackle controversial and taboo subjects. The show deals with a wide range of issues such as relationships, family dynamics, and personal responsibility. The show also deals with more controversial issues such as racism, sexism, and addiction. Despite its controversial subject matter, the show has been praised for its clever writing and talented ensemble cast.

The show has been highly praised by critics and has developed a cult following, and has been nominated for various awards, including the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination three times. The show has been running for 15 seasons and counting and has become one of the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history.

How to Get Away With Murder

How to Get Away with Murder is a legal drama series that premiered on ABC in 2014. The show was created by Peter Nowalk and produced by Shondaland, the production company of Shonda Rhimes. The show stars Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, a defense attorney and law professor at a prestigious university in Philadelphia. The show follows the lives of Annalise and her law students as they become embroiled in a murder plot, and the series explores themes of crime, justice, and morality.

The show deals with a wide range of legal issues and criminal cases, and it also explores the personal lives of the characters, including their relationships, family dynamics, and struggles. The show is known for its complex plot twists, intense drama, and its diverse and well-developed characters.

The show was praised for the performance of Viola Davis, who won an Emmy award for her role as Annalise Keating, and the show was nominated for various other awards. The show ran for 6 seasons and ended in 2020.

Philadelphia has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years, providing an interesting and diverse representation of the city. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents, making it an interesting location to explore.

The city's iconic landmarks and neighborhoods have been beautifully showcased in these shows, making it an interesting watch.