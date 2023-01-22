The Billionaires Next Door: Who are the Richest People in Utah?

Gail Miller and Matthew Prince are two of the wealthiest people in Utah.

Gail Miller is the widow of Larry H. Miller, the late businessman who was the founder and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which includes the Salt Lake Bees and the Megaplex Theatres, among other businesses. Gail Miller is currently the Chairman of Larry H. Miller Group and has been involved in the management and operation of the company since her husband's passing.

Matthew Prince is the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, an American web infrastructure and website security company. The company provides a range of services, including content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain name server services. Prince co-founded the company in 2009 and has been instrumental in its growth and success.

Gail Miller, as the head of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, is a prominent figure in Utah's business community. She and her family have been actively involved in various charitable and community organizations and initiatives in the state, particularly in the areas of education, health care, and the arts. They are also known for their philanthropy, donating millions of dollars to organizations and causes that benefit the community.

Both Gail Miller and Matthew Prince are considered among the wealthiest people in Utah, with an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion each. They currently reside in the state and continue to be active in their respective industries and in the community.

Overall, Gail Miller and Matthew Prince are accomplished business leaders and philanthropists who have made a significant impact in their home state of Utah. Gail Miller is known for her leadership in the operation and management of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and her philanthropic efforts, while Matthew Prince is known for his entrepreneurship, his leadership in the technology industry and his civic engagement and philanthropic initiatives.