Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Dakota

South Dakota has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and television personalities.

In this article, we will profile five famous people from South Dakota: January Jones, Timmy Williams, Debra Mooney, Catherine Bach, and Bob Barker.

January Jones

January Jones is an American actress who rose to fame for her role as Betty Draper on the critically acclaimed television series "Mad Men." Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jones began her acting career in the late 1990s with small roles in film and television.

Her portrayal of the complex and nuanced character of Betty Draper on "Mad Men" earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Jones received two Golden Globe nominations for her performance on the show.

In addition to "Mad Men," Jones has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Some of her notable roles include her portrayal of Cadence Flaherty in the comedy film "American Wedding," Emma Frost in the superhero film "X-Men: First Class," and Melissa Chartres in the Fox comedy series "The Last Man on Earth."

Timmy Williams

Timmy Williams is a comedian and actor from Watertown, South Dakota. He is best known as a member of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know, which had a self-titled sketch comedy series on IFC from 2007 to 2011. The show was critically acclaimed and had a devoted fanbase.

In addition to his work with The Whitest Kids U' Know, Williams has also written for several shows, including Zucchini Boiz and The Civil War on Drugs. He is known for his irreverent and offbeat sense of humor, and has been praised for his comedic timing and ability to improvise.

Williams's unique style of comedy has earned him a dedicated following and has made him one of the most respected comedians in the industry. He continues to perform stand-up comedy and has been featured on various comedy festivals.

Debra Mooney

Debra Mooney is an American actress best known for her role as Edna Harper on the critically acclaimed television series "Everwood." Born in Huron, South Dakota, Mooney began her acting career in theater before transitioning to television and film.

Mooney's portrayal of the character of Edna Harper on "Everwood" earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. She also had recurring roles on other popular TV shows such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal."

In addition to her work in television and film, Mooney has also had a successful career in theater. She has appeared in numerous stage productions throughout her career, including productions of "The Odd Couple," "Chapter Two," and "The Price."

Mooney has been praised for her versatility and range as an actress, and has been recognized for her ability to bring depth and nuance to her performances. She continues to be a respected figure in the entertainment industry and is considered one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Catherine Bach

Catherine Bach is an American actress best known for her role as Daisy Duke in the television series "The Dukes of Hazzard." Born in Warren, Ohio and raised in South Dakota, Bach began her acting career in the 1970s with small roles in film and television.

Her breakout role as Daisy Duke brought her fame and made her a household name. She was praised for her portrayal of the character and her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. The role also made her a sex symbol and her shorts on the show became an iconic fashion statement.

In addition to "The Dukes of Hazzard," Bach has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Some of her notable roles include her portrayal of Marcie in the film "Cannonball Run II," Melody in the film "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and Margo Dutton in the television series "African Skies."

Bob Barker

Bob Barker is a retired television host and game show personality, born in Darrington, Washington but raised in South Dakota. He is best known as the host of the long-running game show "The Price Is Right," which he hosted from 1972 to 2007.

Barker began his career in the 1950s as a radio and television announcer before transitioning to hosting game shows. He quickly established himself as a talented and charismatic host and went on to become one of the most popular and recognizable game show hosts in television history.

During his tenure as host of "The Price Is Right," Barker became known for his smooth and polished hosting style, his quick wit and ability to think on his feet, and his ability to connect with audiences. He was also known for his catchphrase "Come on down!"

Throughout his career, Barker has won numerous awards for his work, and has been inducted into the Emmy hall of fame. He is also well-known for his philanthropy and animal rights activism. After retiring from hosting, he continued to be an advocate for animal rights, and helped to promote responsible pet ownership through the DJ&T Foundation.

All of these figures have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and have left a lasting impact on pop culture. They all have roots in South Dakota, which is not that common for famous people.