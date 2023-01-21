Cary, NC

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?

Ted Rivers

Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.

Photo byOfficial GDC, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Sweeney was born and raised in Potomac, Maryland, and showed an early interest in technology and programming. He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland and later worked as a software engineer at a number of different companies before starting his own company, Epic MegaGames, in 1991.

The company developed and published shareware games like ZZT and Jill of the Jungle. And later in 1998, rebranded as Epic Games and released the first-person shooter game Unreal. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the leading video game development companies in the world, with a portfolio of popular franchises such as Fortnite, Gears of War, and Unreal Tournament.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated Tim Sweeney's net worth to be around 7 billion USD, making him the wealthiest person in the state of North Carolina.

Sweeney became a prolific conservationist in North Carolina, buying up large tracts of land for conservation. This has made him one of the largest private landowners in the state. He has donated parts of his land to organizations to expand national parks or passed to a conservancy company to manage the land. This includes contributing 1,500 acres to the expansion of Mount Mitchell State Park.

Sweeney is widely respected for his contributions to the video game industry and his successful business acumen. He has received several awards and honors, including being inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame.

# north carolina# billionaire# fortnite

Comments / 16

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
9K followers

