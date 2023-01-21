Manchester, NH

Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council Approval

Ted Rivers

The New Hampshire Executive Council has given the green light for the use of Tirrell House, a state-owned building, to help combat the homelessness crisis in the state. The building will be made available right after the approval and it is intended to provide housing for women, but the state does not mandate it to be exclusively for women. If there is a need for other individuals to utilize the 15 Brook Street property, this will be allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4OMe_0kLctArH00
Photo byMikespenard at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The use of Tirrell House comes at a crucial time as the homeless encampment on the Pine Street sidewalk is due to be cleared following a court order. Finding an alternative option for those at Pine Street is a welcome part of the fight against Manchester's growing homelessness problem.

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman authorized the city to enter into a contract with the state for this purpose on Jan. 11. The city will be able to provide accommodation for up to 16 women. This will provide a much-needed solution for the growing homelessness crisis in Manchester and will provide a safe and secure place for women who are currently experiencing homelessness.

The city has partnered with the YWCA New Hampshire which will provide staffing services to Tirrel House. Mayor Joyce Craig had this to say before the Executive Council approved the homeless shelter:

"I want to thank the YWCA for stepping up to help the City of Manchester address this critical need, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for responding to our request for use of the former Tirrell House. We are encouraged by this collaboration, and we hope this is a first step toward a more cooperative approach to addressing homelessness across the state."

# manchester# new hampshire

