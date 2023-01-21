Gambling in Pennsylvania Hits All Time High Revenues Last year

Gambling revenues in the state of Pennsylvania reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

A total of $5.2 billion was generated through various forms of gambling, including slot machines, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals, and fantasy contests. This is an increase from the previous year's revenue of $4.7 billion.

Specific areas of growth include:

Casino slot machines, brought in $2.3 billion, a 4.5% increase from 2021.

iGaming, which generated $1.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion the previous year.

Casino table games, which saw revenues of $990 million, increased by 7.1% compared to 2021.

Sports betting reached revenues of $401 million which is an increase of 17.9% from the previous year's $340 million.

One area which did not see any growth was fantasy contest. There was actually a significant decline in this area of 23.9%. In 2021, revenues were 29.2 million and in 2022 they dropped to $22.2 million.

This revenue marks a significant increase from the $2.6 billion generated in 2020, giving the state its highest-ever revenue for gambling. The state has 16 casinos as of 2022 with a further 66 game terminals at truck stops across the counties. Terminals have also experienced a boost in revenues rising 5.5% from $39.8 million to $42 million.

Gambling is addictive and if you're worried about anything, be sure to check out the resources available on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board website. Self-exclusion programs are available to help those with addictive or compulsive gambling behaviors.