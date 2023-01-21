The Best TV Shows Set in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a state known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and stunning natural landscapes. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From teen dramas to supernatural comedies, Massachusetts has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Let's take a closer look at three of the most notable TV shows set in Massachusetts: Dawson's Creek, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek is a popular teen drama series that aired on The WB from 1998 to 2003. The show follows the lives of a group of friends, Dawson Leery, Joey Potter, Pacey Witter, and Jen Lindley, as they grow up in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts. The main cast includes James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Katie Holmes as Joey Potter, Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter, Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley, and Kerr Smith as Jack McPhee.

The show is known for its relatable characters, frank depiction of teenage life, and its exploration of themes of love, friendship, and identity. The characters navigate through the challenges of growing up, including first loves, heartbreaks, and the struggles of finding their place in the world. The show also dealt with more mature themes such as drug use, alcoholism, and sexuality.

The show was set in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, and was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. The show was created by Kevin Williamson, who also created the hit horror franchise Scream.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is a popular supernatural comedy series that aired on The WB from 1996 to 2003. The show follows the life of a teenage witch, Sabrina Spellman, who lives in the fictional town of Westbridge, Massachusetts. The main cast includes Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman, Caroline Rhea as Hilda Spellman, Beth Broderick as Zelda Spellman, Nate Richert as Harvey Kinkle and Jenna Leigh Green as Libby Chessler.

The show is known for its clever writing, comedic performances, and special effects. It also features a number of references to Massachusetts culture, such as the state's famous Salem Witch Trials and the annual Boston Marathon. The show also deals with the theme of a teenager trying to navigate normal teenage issues while also trying to keep her witch identity a secret.

Sabrina Spellman is a half-witch, half-mortal, who discovers her powers on her 16th birthday. She lives with her two aunts, Hilda and Zelda, who are full-fledged witches and serve as her mentors and guides in her new life as a witch. Sabrina also has a talking cat named Salem, who is a former warlock, turned into a cat as a punishment.

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Kevin Can F**k Himself is a dark comedy series that premiered on AMC in 2021. The show is about a woman, Allison McRoberts, who plays the role of the perfect wife on a sitcom, but in reality, she is trapped in a loveless and unfulfilling marriage. The main cast includes Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts, Eric Petersen as Kevin McRoberts, and Brian Howe as Jack.

The show is known for its biting satire, performances, and its exploration of themes of gender roles, societal expectations, and the human condition. The show is a commentary on the portrayal of women in media, particularly in sitcoms and how it perpetuates the traditional gender roles, and the pressure it puts on women to conform to these stereotypes.

The show is set in Worcester, Massachusetts and is a satirical take on the traditional multi-camera sitcoms. It follows the life of Allison McRoberts, who plays the role of the perfect wife on a sitcom but is trapped in a loveless and unfulfilling marriage in reality. The show explores the contrast between Allison's public image and her private life and how it affects her mental health and self-worth.

Dawson's Creek, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Kevin Can F**k Himself are just three of the many TV shows that have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. Whether you're a fan of teen dramas, supernatural comedies, or dark satires, these shows are sure to provide hours of entertainment and a glimpse into the culture and lifestyle of Massachusetts.