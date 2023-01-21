The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wisconsin?

John Menard Jr. is an American businessman and the founder and CEO of Menard Inc., one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wisconsin, with a net worth of over $16.5 billion.

Menard Jr. was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1940, and after completing his education he started working a pole-building business with his friends. He quickly became interested in retail and in 1962, he opened the first Menard Inc. home improvement store in Eau Claire. Over the next several decades, Menard Jr. expanded his business to include over 300 stores in 14 states.

Menard Inc. is known for its low prices and wide selection of home improvement products. The company is also known for its strong commitment to environmental sustainability and has been recognized for its efforts to reduce waste and energy consumption.

In addition to Menard Inc., Menard Jr. is also involved with racecar driving as a sponsor for Team Penske #2 Ford Mustang. His son Paul Menard raced in NASCAR for sixteen years. Menard Jr. is also a philanthropist, and he has donated millions of dollars to various charitable causes throughout Wisconsin, including education, health care, and the arts.

Menard Jr. is known for keeping a low profile and rarely gives interviews or makes public appearances, He was appointed to Donald Trump's economic advisory group. He has been involved in some controversies such as safety violations at his company’s stores. Nevertheless, he is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the state of Wisconsin, and his business continues to thrive and grow.

In summary, John Menard Jr. is a billionaire businessman and founder and CEO of Menard Inc., one of the largest and most successful home improvement retailers in the United States. Despite a private personal life, he has made a significant impact on the retail industry and is also known for his philanthropy and commitment to sustainability.