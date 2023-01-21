The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?

Jonathan Nelson is a businessman and philanthropist from Rhode Island. He is the founder and CEO of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in media, communications, and education companies.

Born in 1956, Nelson graduated from Brown University in 1979 with a degree in economics. He then went on to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1983. After working in investment banking for a few years, he founded Providence Equity Partners in 1989. Under his leadership, the company has grown to become one of the largest and most successful private equity firms in the world, with more than $32 billion in assets under management.

In addition to his successful career in finance, Nelson is also known for his philanthropy. He has donated millions of dollars to organizations and causes in Rhode Island, including education, health care, and the arts. He has also been a major supporter of Brown University, and in 2018, the university named its center of entrepreneurship after him in recognition of his generous donations.

Nelson is considered one of the wealthiest people in Rhode Island, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. He currently resides in the state with his family.

In addition to his philanthropic works, He is also on the Board of Directors of many companies, including Hulu and Warner Music Group, through his role at Providence Equity Partners.

Overall, Jonathan Nelson is an accomplished business leader and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in his home state of Rhode Island. He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit, his successful private equity investments, and his generous contributions to a wide range of charitable organizations.