Omaha, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Ted Rivers

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.

Jorge Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQtPF_0kLUGXN700
Photo bylukeford.net, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons

Jorge Garcia is an actor and comedian from Omaha, Nebraska. He rose to prominence for his role as Hugo "Hurley" Reyes on the popular television series "Lost," which aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010. Garcia's portrayal of the character earned him critical acclaim and a cult following.

Before his role on "Lost," Garcia had already begun his acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in several television shows and films. After "Lost", he continued to act in several television shows like "Alcatraz," "Once Upon a Time," and "Californication."

Garcia's portrayal of Hurley on "Lost" was widely praised for its comedic timing and his ability to convey the character's internal turmoil. He was able to make the character relatable and likable, despite the character's struggles with mental health issues.

Nicholas D'Agosto

Nicholas D'Agosto is an accomplished actor from Omaha, Nebraska. He rose to prominence for his role as Harvey Dent on the popular television series "Gotham," which aired on Fox from 2014 to 2019. D'Agosto's portrayal of the character earned him critical acclaim and fan following.

Before his role on "Gotham," D'Agosto had already begun his acting career and appeared in several films such as "Final Destination 5," and "Mardi Gras: Spring Break" showcasing his versatility as an actor.

D'Agosto has also had a successful career in television, appearing in several popular shows such as "Masters of Sex", "The Office" and "Heroes". He has demonstrated a wide range of acting abilities and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres.

Adam Devine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSdRl_0kLUGXN700
Photo byAnthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Adam Devine is a comedian, actor, and writer from Omaha, Nebraska. He rose to prominence for his role as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect film series, which were a commercial and critical success. He also co-created, co-wrote and starred in the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which ran for 7 seasons, from 2011 to 2017. The show followed three friends, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson, who work together as telemarketers and their antics during their free time.

In addition to his work on television, Devine also created, starred and executive produced his own Comedy Central show, "Adam Devine's House Party," which ran for three seasons from 2012 to 2017. The show followed Devine as he throws parties at his Hollywood home and gives up-and-coming comedians a chance to perform in front of a live audience.

Devine has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Intern," "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Isn't It Romantic". He has demonstrated a wide range of acting abilities and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres.

Devine continues to be active in the entertainment industry, both on television and film. He is a talented comedian and actor, who has proven his ability to adapt to different mediums and genres, making him a sought-after performer in Hollywood.

Chris Klein

Chris Klein is an actor from Omaha, Nebraska. He rose to prominence for his role as Chris "Oz" Ostreicher in the American Pie film series, which were a commercial and critical success. His portrayal of the character earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

Before his role in the American Pie series, Klein had already begun his acting career and has appeared in several films such as "We Were Soldiers," "Just Friends," and "The Long Weekend." These films showcase his versatility as an actor and his ability to play a wide range of characters.

In addition to his film roles, Klein has also tried his hand on stage and television, appearing in various plays and TV series such as "The Flash" and "Wilfred". He has demonstrated his ability to adapt to different mediums and genres, making him a sought-after performer in Hollywood.

Klein's portrayal of Oz in the American Pie series was widely praised for its comedic timing and contrasting character type to the rest of the cast. He was able to make the character relatable and likable, despite the character's struggles with relationships and growing up.

Swoosie Kurtz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adsYs_0kLUGXN700
Photo byCazadorstreet29, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Swoosie Kurtz is a highly accomplished actress from Omaha, Nebraska. She is a two-time Tony Award winner, an Emmy Award winner and has had a successful career on stage and on screen. She has appeared in numerous films such as "Liar Liar," "Slap Shot," "Cruel Intentions" and on television in series like "Mike & Molly," "Pushing Daisies" and "Sisters."

Kurtz began her career in theater, and her stage performances earned her recognition, including two Tony Awards, one for her role in "The House of Blue Leaves" in 1986, and another for "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" in 1993. She also received an Emmy award for her role in "Carol & Company" in 1991.

On screen, Kurtz has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, demonstrating her versatility as an actress. She has played a variety of characters, from dramatic to comedic, earning critical acclaim throughout her career. In "Slap Shot" she portrayed the character of Francine Hanson, the wife of a minor league hockey player.

All of these figures have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and have left a lasting impact on pop culture. They all have roots in Omaha and went on to make a mark in the industry from the city. Their success serves as inspiration for aspiring artists from the city to chase their dreams.

# omaha# nebraska# famous# celebrity

