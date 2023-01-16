The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Ted Rivers

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MUGj_0kGdrGwB00
Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Let's take a closer look at three of the most notable TV shows set in Michigan: Ash vs Evil Dead, Good Girls, and Home Improvement.

Ash vs Evil Dead

"Ash vs Evil Dead" is a horror comedy series that aired on Starz from 2015 to 2018. The show is a sequel to the Evil Dead film franchise and follows the story of Ash Williams, a lovable rogue who must once again battle the demonic forces that have haunted him since he was a teenager. The show is known for its gory special effects, comedic performances, and its exploration of themes of horror, comedy, and redemption.

The show's premise centers around Ash Williams, a chainsaw-wielding, boomstick-toting hero who must once again battle the demonic forces that have haunted him since he was a teenager. The show follows Ash as he teams up with a new group of allies to stop the Deadites and save the world from destruction.

The show's blend of horror and comedy is unique and well-balanced, with gory special effects and action sequences that are interspersed with comedic moments and witty banter. The show's talented cast, including Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, and Ray Santiago, deliver strong performances that bring the characters to life.

The show's exploration of themes of horror, comedy, and redemption is also noteworthy. The show's depiction of Ash's journey as a character, as he faces his past mistakes and tries to become a better person is a highlight of the show. The show's exploration of the Deadite mythology, including its history and the various forms it takes, adds depth and complexity to the story.

Good Girls

"Good Girls" is a crime drama series that premiered on NBC in 2018. The show is about three suburban moms, Beth, Ruby, and Annie, who become unlikely criminals when they decide to rob a local grocery store to solve their financial problems. The show is known for its relatable characters, suspenseful storytelling, and its exploration of themes of family, friendship, and survival.

The show's premise centers around Beth, Ruby, and Annie, three suburban moms who are struggling to make ends meet. Desperate for money, they decide to rob a local grocery store, but things quickly spiral out of control as they become embroiled in a dangerous criminal underworld.

The show's storytelling is suspenseful and engaging, and the show's depiction of the characters' descent into crime is both believable and compelling. The show features a talented cast, including Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, who deliver strong performances that bring the characters to life.

The show's exploration of themes such as family, friendship, and survival is also noteworthy. The show's depiction of the characters' relationships, as they navigate the challenges of their new criminal lives, is a highlight of the show. The show's exploration of the criminal underworld, including its history and the various players that operate in it, adds depth and complexity to the story.

Home Improvement

"Home Improvement" is a sitcom that aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999. The show is about Tim Taylor, a handyman and host of a home improvement television show, and his family, who live in the fictional Detroit suburb of Allenville. The show is known for its relatable characters, comedic performances, and its exploration of themes of family, friendship, and growing up.

The show's premise centers around Tim Taylor played Tim Allen, a handyman and host of a home improvement television show, and his family, who live in the fictional Detroit suburb of Allenville. The show follows Tim as he navigates the challenges of being a husband and father, while also dealing with the eccentric personalities of his family and friends.

The show's exploration of themes such as family, friendship, and growing up is also noteworthy. The show's depiction of Tim's journey as a character, as he faces his own limitations and tries to be a better father and husband is a highlight of the show. The show's exploration of the Taylor family dynamic, including its history and the various members that make it up, adds depth and complexity to the story.

Whether you're a fan of horror comedies, crime dramas, or sitcoms, these shows are sure to provide hours of entertainment and a glimpse into the culture and lifestyle of Michigan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michigan# tv shows

Comments / 2

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
8K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Manchester, NH

Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council Approval

The New Hampshire Executive Council has given the green light for the use of Tirrell House, a state-owned building, to help combat the homelessness crisis in the state. The building will be made available right after the approval and it is intended to provide housing for women, but the state does not mandate it to be exclusively for women. If there is a need for other individuals to utilize the 15 Brook Street property, this will be allowed.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Gambling in Pennsylvania Hits All Time High Revenues Last year

Gambling revenues in the state of Pennsylvania reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. A total of $5.2 billion was generated through various forms of gambling, including slot machines, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals, and fantasy contests. This is an increase from the previous year's revenue of $4.7 billion.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

The Best TV Shows Set in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a state known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and stunning natural landscapes. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From teen dramas to supernatural comedies, Massachusetts has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wisconsin?

John Menard Jr. is an American businessman and the founder and CEO of Menard Inc., one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wisconsin, with a net worth of over $16.5 billion.

Read full story
3 comments
Providence, RI

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?

Jonathan Nelson is a businessman and philanthropist from Rhode Island. He is the founder and CEO of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in media, communications, and education companies.

Read full story
1 comments
Omaha, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.

Read full story
1 comments
Shreveport, LA

Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.

Read full story
Louisiana State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?

Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.

Read full story
21 comments
Virginia State

The Best TV Shows Set in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history, beautiful landscapes, and a diverse culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From animated comedies to supernatural dramas, Virginia has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Connecticut?

Ray Dalio is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist from Connecticut, who is the founder, co-chief investment officer, and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.

Read full story
5 comments
Wildwood, NJ

The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to Miss

New Jersey is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

The Best TV Shows Set in Maine

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and charming small towns. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Maryland State

The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy