The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Let's take a closer look at three of the most notable TV shows set in Michigan: Ash vs Evil Dead, Good Girls, and Home Improvement.

Ash vs Evil Dead

"Ash vs Evil Dead" is a horror comedy series that aired on Starz from 2015 to 2018. The show is a sequel to the Evil Dead film franchise and follows the story of Ash Williams, a lovable rogue who must once again battle the demonic forces that have haunted him since he was a teenager. The show is known for its gory special effects, comedic performances, and its exploration of themes of horror, comedy, and redemption.

The show's premise centers around Ash Williams, a chainsaw-wielding, boomstick-toting hero who must once again battle the demonic forces that have haunted him since he was a teenager. The show follows Ash as he teams up with a new group of allies to stop the Deadites and save the world from destruction.

The show's blend of horror and comedy is unique and well-balanced, with gory special effects and action sequences that are interspersed with comedic moments and witty banter. The show's talented cast, including Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, and Ray Santiago, deliver strong performances that bring the characters to life.

The show's exploration of themes of horror, comedy, and redemption is also noteworthy. The show's depiction of Ash's journey as a character, as he faces his past mistakes and tries to become a better person is a highlight of the show. The show's exploration of the Deadite mythology, including its history and the various forms it takes, adds depth and complexity to the story.

Good Girls

"Good Girls" is a crime drama series that premiered on NBC in 2018. The show is about three suburban moms, Beth, Ruby, and Annie, who become unlikely criminals when they decide to rob a local grocery store to solve their financial problems. The show is known for its relatable characters, suspenseful storytelling, and its exploration of themes of family, friendship, and survival.

The show's premise centers around Beth, Ruby, and Annie, three suburban moms who are struggling to make ends meet. Desperate for money, they decide to rob a local grocery store, but things quickly spiral out of control as they become embroiled in a dangerous criminal underworld.

The show's storytelling is suspenseful and engaging, and the show's depiction of the characters' descent into crime is both believable and compelling. The show features a talented cast, including Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, who deliver strong performances that bring the characters to life.

The show's exploration of themes such as family, friendship, and survival is also noteworthy. The show's depiction of the characters' relationships, as they navigate the challenges of their new criminal lives, is a highlight of the show. The show's exploration of the criminal underworld, including its history and the various players that operate in it, adds depth and complexity to the story.

Home Improvement

"Home Improvement" is a sitcom that aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999. The show is about Tim Taylor, a handyman and host of a home improvement television show, and his family, who live in the fictional Detroit suburb of Allenville. The show is known for its relatable characters, comedic performances, and its exploration of themes of family, friendship, and growing up.

The show's premise centers around Tim Taylor played Tim Allen, a handyman and host of a home improvement television show, and his family, who live in the fictional Detroit suburb of Allenville. The show follows Tim as he navigates the challenges of being a husband and father, while also dealing with the eccentric personalities of his family and friends.

The show's exploration of themes such as family, friendship, and growing up is also noteworthy. The show's depiction of Tim's journey as a character, as he faces his own limitations and tries to be a better father and husband is a highlight of the show. The show's exploration of the Taylor family dynamic, including its history and the various members that make it up, adds depth and complexity to the story.

Whether you're a fan of horror comedies, crime dramas, or sitcoms, these shows are sure to provide hours of entertainment and a glimpse into the culture and lifestyle of Michigan.