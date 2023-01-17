Shreveport, LA

Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana

Ted Rivers

Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.

These individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have left a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of Shreveport and beyond.

Jared Leto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MscYq_0kGd2tCa00
Photo byLetonov., CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jared Leto is an American actor, singer, and filmmaker, who was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, which is just next to Shreveport. He began his career as an actor in the early 1990s, with his first big break coming in the form of a recurring role as Jordan Catalano on the critically acclaimed series "My So-Called Life." He has since appeared in numerous films and television shows, including "Requiem for a Dream," "Fight Club," "American Psycho," and "Panic Room."

In 2013, Leto received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Rayon, a transgender woman living with HIV, in the film "Dallas Buyers Club." For his performance, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and many other awards and nominations.

Leto is also known as the lead vocalist of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which he formed in 1998 with his brother Shannon Leto. The band has released several albums and has had several hit singles, such as "The Kill (Bury Me)," "This Is War," and "Up in the Air". He also directed several of the band's music videos, and has even taken on the role of the band's primary songwriter

Kevin Rahm

Kevin Rahm is an American actor from Shreveport, Louisiana. He began his acting career in the late 1990s and quickly established himself as a talented and versatile actor. He is best known for his roles as Kyle McCarty in Judging Amy, and in the AMC series "Mad Men" he played Ted Chaough. He has also appeared in numerous television shows such as "Desperate Housewives."

In "Mad Men," Rahm portrayed Ted Chaough, an advertising executive and close friend of the series' lead character, Don Draper. His portrayal of the character was well-received by critics and audiences, and he quickly became a fan favorite.

Paul Mooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnmgo_0kGd2tCa00
Photo byTimothy M. Moore, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Paul Mooney is an American comedian, writer, and actor, who was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. He began his career as a stand-up comedian, but quickly made a name for himself as a writer and cast member on the sketch comedy television series "In Living Color." He was a writer for the show during its entire run and also appeared as various characters on the show.

Mooney's writing career includes writing for comedians such as Richard Pryor, Freddie Prinze, and Redd Foxx. He has also written for television shows such as "Sanford and Son" and "The Richard Pryor Show." He has written several films like " Call Me Claus" and "Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling." Throughout his career, Mooney has been known for his sharp wit and biting social commentary, particularly on issues related to race and politics.

Pat Carroll

Pat Carroll is an American actress and comedienne, who was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. She began her career as a stage actress, and later transitioned to television and film. She is best known for her role as Ursula in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and as Lucy in "Goliath II".

Throughout her career, Carroll has appeared in numerous stage productions, including the original Broadway productions of "Electra" and "Dancing in the End Zone." Carroll has also lent her voice to various animated television shows and films, such as "The Little Mermaid" and "101 Dalmatians: The Series." She has also played the role of Ursula in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and "Kingdom Hearts II" video game and the Disney park attractions.

Hank Williams Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTydx_0kGd2tCa00
Photo byAndrea Klein, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hank Williams Jr. is an American singer-songwriter and actor from Shreveport, Louisiana. He is the son of legendary country singer Hank Williams and is considered one of the most successful country singers of all time. He began his career as a child, singing on his father's shows, and released his first album in 1964.

Williams Jr. has released over 50 albums throughout his career, and is known for his hit songs "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight" and "A Country Boy Can Survive." He is also known for his distinctive blend of southern rock, blues, and traditional country music. He has sold over 70 million records worldwide and has had 11 No. 1 singles.

Williams Jr. has won several awards throughout his career, including multiple Grammys and CMA awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

So, the next time you're in Shreveport, take a moment to appreciate the rich cultural heritage that has produced some truly remarkable individuals. Who knows, you might just spot the next big Hollywood star walking down the street!

