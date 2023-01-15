5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.

In the following paragraphs, we will take a closer look at each of these famous figures from Baton Rouge, exploring their careers and the ways in which they have influenced their respective fields.

Randy Jackson

Randy Jackson is a singer, songwriter, and record producer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known as a judge on the popular television show "American Idol" which ran for 20 seasons. He has also served as a mentor, coach, and in-house mentor for the show.

Before his tenure on "American Idol," Jackson began his career as a bass player, working with a diverse range of artists such as Madonna, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and many others. He also worked as a session musician and played bass for several famous bands.

Jackson then transitioned into a successful record producer, working with a wide range of artists in various genres. He has produced albums for artists such as Zebra, Billy Joel, Journey, and many others. He has also won several awards for his work in producing, including a Grammy Award for his work on the album "Triumph" by the Jacksons.

David Lambert

David Lambert is an American actor and singer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known for his role as Brandon Foster in the ABC Family series "The Fosters," which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018. The show revolved around a diverse family made up of both biological and foster children, and focused on the challenges they faced while raising and supporting one another. Lambert's portrayal of Brandon was widely praised for its depth and realism, and he was able to convey the character's internal turmoil and struggles with identity, relationships, and growing up.

Lambert has also appeared in various films and TV shows such as "New Amsterdam," "Good Trouble," and "Aaron Stone." He has demonstrated a wide range of acting abilities and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres.

Bill Conti

Bill Conti is a Grammy-winning composer and conductor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known for his work in film and television, having composed the scores for films such as "Rocky" and "The Karate Kid," as well as the theme music for the television show "Dynasty." He is also known for his work on the James Bond films such as "For Your Eyes Only" and Philip Kaufman's "The Right Stuff."

Conti began his career in the 1970s and quickly established himself as a versatile composer and conductor, working on a wide range of films, television shows, and concert pieces. He is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, and his music has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations.

Conti's score for the film "Rocky" earned him an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Andrei Codrescu

Andrei Codrescu is a renowned poet, novelist, essayist, and NPR commentator. He was born in Romania and immigrated to the United States in 1966, where he lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for more than 30 years. He is a professor emeritus at Louisiana State University and has been a major figure in the literary and cultural scene in the city.

Codrescu has published numerous books of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, and is known for his wit, humor, and eclectic style. He is considered a master of the spoken word, and his poetry is characterized by its musicality, humor, and political commentary. He is also known for his sharp wit, and his essays and commentaries on NPR.

His poetry collections include "The Blood Countess," "The Posthuman Dada Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess," "Whatever Gets You through the Night: A Story of Sheherezade and the Arabian Entertainments" and "So Recently Rent a World: New and Selected Poems"

Codrescu has also written several novels, including "The Hole in the Flag: An Exile's Story of Return and Revolution" which is a memoir of his childhood in Romania and his experiences during the Romanian Revolution.

Percy Sledge

Percy Sledge is a soul and R&B singer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known for his hit single "When a Man Loves a Woman," which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966 and remained on the charts for over a year. The song is considered one of the greatest soul songs of all time and has been covered by numerous artists, becoming a classic in the R&B and soul genre.

Sledge began his career singing in church choirs and local bands in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His breakthrough came in 1966 with the release of "When a Man Loves a Woman." The song's soulful and emotive singing style helped to establish him as one of the leading performers of the "Southern Soul" genre. The song was written by Calvin Lewis and Andrew Wright, two musicians from Sledge's home town.

Sledge's follow-up singles, such as "Warm and Tender Love" and "Take Time to Know Her" were also successful, but his career began to decline by the early 1970s. He continued to perform and released albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, but they did not achieve the same level of success as his early hits.

In 2005, Sledge was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recognizing his contributions to the genre and his enduring influence. He passed away in 2015, but his music continues to be celebrated and his hit single "When a Man Loves a Woman" remains a timeless classic.

All of them are notable figures from Baton Rouge and all have made significant contributions in their respective fields of entertainment, music and art. They have not only made a name for themselves in Baton Rouge but also in the global scene with their talents and creativity.