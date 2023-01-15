Baton Rouge, LA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge

Ted Rivers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.

In the following paragraphs, we will take a closer look at each of these famous figures from Baton Rouge, exploring their careers and the ways in which they have influenced their respective fields.

Randy Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B0Yg_0kFm5FW300
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Randy Jackson is a singer, songwriter, and record producer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known as a judge on the popular television show "American Idol" which ran for 20 seasons. He has also served as a mentor, coach, and in-house mentor for the show.

Before his tenure on "American Idol," Jackson began his career as a bass player, working with a diverse range of artists such as Madonna, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and many others. He also worked as a session musician and played bass for several famous bands.

Jackson then transitioned into a successful record producer, working with a wide range of artists in various genres. He has produced albums for artists such as Zebra, Billy Joel, Journey, and many others. He has also won several awards for his work in producing, including a Grammy Award for his work on the album "Triumph" by the Jacksons.

David Lambert

David Lambert is an American actor and singer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known for his role as Brandon Foster in the ABC Family series "The Fosters," which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018. The show revolved around a diverse family made up of both biological and foster children, and focused on the challenges they faced while raising and supporting one another. Lambert's portrayal of Brandon was widely praised for its depth and realism, and he was able to convey the character's internal turmoil and struggles with identity, relationships, and growing up.

Lambert has also appeared in various films and TV shows such as "New Amsterdam," "Good Trouble," and "Aaron Stone." He has demonstrated a wide range of acting abilities and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres.

Bill Conti

Bill Conti is a Grammy-winning composer and conductor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known for his work in film and television, having composed the scores for films such as "Rocky" and "The Karate Kid," as well as the theme music for the television show "Dynasty." He is also known for his work on the James Bond films such as "For Your Eyes Only" and Philip Kaufman's "The Right Stuff."

Conti began his career in the 1970s and quickly established himself as a versatile composer and conductor, working on a wide range of films, television shows, and concert pieces. He is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, and his music has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations.

Conti's score for the film "Rocky" earned him an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Andrei Codrescu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNlHt_0kFm5FW300
Photo byEduard Koller;, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Andrei Codrescu is a renowned poet, novelist, essayist, and NPR commentator. He was born in Romania and immigrated to the United States in 1966, where he lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for more than 30 years. He is a professor emeritus at Louisiana State University and has been a major figure in the literary and cultural scene in the city.

Codrescu has published numerous books of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, and is known for his wit, humor, and eclectic style. He is considered a master of the spoken word, and his poetry is characterized by its musicality, humor, and political commentary. He is also known for his sharp wit, and his essays and commentaries on NPR.

His poetry collections include "The Blood Countess," "The Posthuman Dada Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess," "Whatever Gets You through the Night: A Story of Sheherezade and the Arabian Entertainments" and "So Recently Rent a World: New and Selected Poems"

Codrescu has also written several novels, including "The Hole in the Flag: An Exile's Story of Return and Revolution" which is a memoir of his childhood in Romania and his experiences during the Romanian Revolution.

Percy Sledge

Percy Sledge is a soul and R&B singer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is best known for his hit single "When a Man Loves a Woman," which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966 and remained on the charts for over a year. The song is considered one of the greatest soul songs of all time and has been covered by numerous artists, becoming a classic in the R&B and soul genre.

Sledge began his career singing in church choirs and local bands in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His breakthrough came in 1966 with the release of "When a Man Loves a Woman." The song's soulful and emotive singing style helped to establish him as one of the leading performers of the "Southern Soul" genre. The song was written by Calvin Lewis and Andrew Wright, two musicians from Sledge's home town.

Sledge's follow-up singles, such as "Warm and Tender Love" and "Take Time to Know Her" were also successful, but his career began to decline by the early 1970s. He continued to perform and released albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, but they did not achieve the same level of success as his early hits.

In 2005, Sledge was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recognizing his contributions to the genre and his enduring influence. He passed away in 2015, but his music continues to be celebrated and his hit single "When a Man Loves a Woman" remains a timeless classic.

All of them are notable figures from Baton Rouge and all have made significant contributions in their respective fields of entertainment, music and art. They have not only made a name for themselves in Baton Rouge but also in the global scene with their talents and creativity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baton Rouge# Louisiana# famous# celebrity

Comments / 2

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
8K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Greensboro, NC

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
2 comments
Shreveport, LA

Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.

Read full story
Louisiana State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?

Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

The Best TV Shows Set in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history, beautiful landscapes, and a diverse culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From animated comedies to supernatural dramas, Virginia has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Connecticut?

Ray Dalio is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist from Connecticut, who is the founder, co-chief investment officer, and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.

Read full story
5 comments
Wildwood, NJ

The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to Miss

New Jersey is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

The Best TV Shows Set in Maine

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and charming small towns. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Maryland State

The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?

Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?

Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.

Read full story
7 comments

The Best TV Shows Set in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From true crime documentaries to sports comedies, North Carolina has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
9 comments
Nebraska State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?

Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy