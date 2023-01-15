Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

Ted Rivers

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ns6Ft_0kFkfknV00
Photo byCbaile19, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The new starting wage will apply to entry-level positions and will represent a significant increase from the current starting wage at these hospitals. UPMC believes that this move will not only help its employees but also improve the overall quality of care provided to patients.

In addition to the increase in starting wages at these three hospitals, UPMC also plans to increase the minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at its other sites in Southwest Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland, and Southwest New York to $18 an hour by January 2026. This will ensure that all UPMC employees, regardless of location, will have a fair and competitive wage.

"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour an,d this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent. Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment, and we are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president, and chief human resources officer.  

An entry-level employee who takes the full-benefit package at UPMC will receive an entire package equivalent to $27 an hour, according to the firm. This includes brand-new benefits for 2023:

  • subsidized emergency and backup child and senior care options
  • increased fertility benefits 
“We are particularly pleased to offer entry-level employment where there are many opportunities to join UPMC to build upon technical skills and training, UPMC employees consistently demonstrate their commitment by providing exceptional patient care and customer service. And as part of UPMC's dedication to our valued employees, we provide career pathways with financial support to help all employees grow and learn so that they can stretch their knowledge and skills and advance their careers.” added Galley.

It's important to note that wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions, as per the collective bargaining agreement.

