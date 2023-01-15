Cleveland, OH

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Ted Rivers

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBOQo_0kFjLyps00
Photo byErik Drost, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Cleveland has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.

Hot in Cleveland

"Hot in Cleveland" is a popular sitcom that aired on TV Land from 2010 to 2015. The show is set in Cleveland, Ohio and follows the lives of four friends from Los Angeles, played by Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick, and Betty White. The show is known for its comedic talent and the chemistry between the four main characters, who bring their own unique personalities and comedic styles to the show.

The show's premise centers around the four friends - Melanie, Joy, Victoria and Elka - who end up living in Cleveland after their plane makes an emergency landing there. The women decide to stay in Cleveland and make a new life for themselves, and the show follows their adventures and the comedic situations they find themselves in.

The show was praised for its relatable characters and clever writing, and the chemistry between the four lead actresses was a major draw for audiences. The show also featured a strong supporting cast and guest stars, including Carl Reiner, Tim Conway, and Valerie Harper.

One of the unique aspect of the show is that it was filmed in front of a live studio audience, which helped to bring a sense of energy and spontaneity to the performances. This helped to make the show feel more dynamic and the audiences loved this format.

Mr. Mercedes

"Mr. Mercedes" is a crime drama series that aired on the Audience Network from 2017 to 2019. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the show is set in Cleveland, Ohio and follows the story of a retired detective, Bill Hodges, as he investigates a series of murders committed by a serial killer known as "Mr. Mercedes." The show was praised for its suspenseful storytelling and strong performances from the cast, including Brendan Gleeson as the retired detective and Harry Treadaway as the killer.

The show's premise centers around the retired detective, Bill Hodges, who is haunted by the unsolved case of "Mr. Mercedes," a case which he believes is still ongoing. As the murders continue, Hodges becomes obsessed with catching the killer and sets out to track him down, using his knowledge of the case to try to get ahead of the killer.

The show was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, but set in Cleveland, Ohio. The show's creators have done a great job of capturing the essence of the city, showing the gritty and realistic side of Cleveland. The show also features a strong supporting cast, including Holland Taylor, Jharrel Jerome, and Breeda Wool.

The Drew Carey Show

"The Drew Carey Show" is a classic sitcom that aired on ABC from 1995 to 2004. The show stars Drew Carey as a fictionalized version of himself, working as an assistant personnel director at the Winfred-Louder department store in Cleveland, Ohio. The show was known for its comedic talent and relatable characters, and was a hit with audiences during its nine-season run.

The show's premise centers around Drew Carey, a blue-collar worker who is trying to make ends meet while navigating the ups and downs of life in Cleveland. He is surrounded by a colorful cast of characters, including his best friends, Lewis Kiniski and Oswald Harvey, and his boss, Mr. Wick. Drew's romantic life is also a major aspect of the show, with his love interest, Kate O'Brien, appearing in most of the episodes.

The show was praised for its relatable characters and clever writing, and the chemistry between Carey and the rest of the cast was a major draw for audiences. The show's comedic timing and relatable humor helped to make it a hit with audiences and it was one of the most popular sitcoms of its time.

Overall, Cleveland may not be a major hub for the entertainment industry, but it has been the setting for a number of popular TV shows over the years.

So, next time you're flipping through the channels, keep an eye out for these shows and see if you can spot any familiar sights from the Buckeye State.

# Cleveland# ohio# tv shows

