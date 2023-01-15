The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?

Ted Rivers

Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6RWo_0kFike2S00
Photo byAlan Nakkash, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Knight was born in Portland, Oregon and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in business administration. After working for a few years at an accounting firm, he went on to pursue an MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business. In 1962, he and his coach Bill Bowerman co-founded Blue Ribbon Sports (BRS) which eventually became Nike, Inc.

Under his leadership, Nike has grown to become one of the largest and most successful sports shoe and clothing companies in the world. Today, it operates in more than 170 countries, with over 30,000 employees globally and generates over $37 billion in revenue annually.

As of 2022, Forbes estimated Phil Knight's net worth to be around $47.3 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the state of Oregon.

In addition to his business success, Knight is also known for his philanthropy and community engagement. He and his wife, Penny, founded the Knight Foundation in 1997, which supports a wide range of charitable causes, including education, poverty, and community development. The foundation focuses on promoting excellence in journalism, supporting education and community development in Oregon and across the United States, and fostering the arts.

He is also a major donor to the University of Oregon, where he supports scholarships, athletics and facilities among others. The Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact is the among the latest philanthropic effort by the couple, a $500 million investment to support research and discovery at the University of Oregon.

Knight is widely respected for his contributions to the sports shoe and clothing industry and his philanthropy. He has received numerous awards and honors, including being inducted into the National Sporting Goods Hall of Fame.

In summary, Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.

