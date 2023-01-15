The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.

Here are some of the best festivals to check out in Maine.

The Maine Lobster Festival

The Maine Lobster Festival is an annual event that takes place in Rockland, Maine. It typically occurs in late July or early August and attracts thousands of visitors from all over the country. The festival is known for its fresh lobster caught by local fishermen, which is served in a variety of ways, including steamed, fried, and in chowder and rolls.

In addition to the lobster, the festival features live music, with performances by local and regional bands playing a variety of genres. There are also cooking contests, where local chefs compete to create the best lobster dishes. Other activities include a parade, a sea goddess coronation, and a "Lobster Crate Race" where teams of local lobstermen race their boats through the harbor.

There is also a craft fair that features handmade items from local artisans, and a children's area with games and activities. The Maine Lobster Festival is a great way to experience the local culture and enjoy the delicious seafood that Maine is known for.

The Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show

The Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show is an annual event that takes place in Rockland, Maine. It typically occurs in August and is a celebration of Maine's maritime heritage. The show features exhibits of classic and contemporary boats of all types, including powerboats, sailboats, and wooden boats. Visitors can see boats on display both in the water and on land.

In addition to the boats, the show features home and garden displays, showcasing the latest in marine-related products and services. Visitors can find anything from furniture, to clothing, to home decor, to the latest in boating technology. There are also seminars and workshops on various topics related to boating and home improvement.

The show also features a variety of live music, food vendors and artisans selling handmade crafts. The Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show is a great opportunity for anyone interested in boating, home improvement, and Maine's maritime culture to come and see the latest trends and products, as well as enjoy a fun-filled day.

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is an annual event that takes place in Fort Fairfield, Maine. The festival is typically held in July and is a celebration of the state's famous potatoes. The festival is organized to promote the area's potato industry and recognize the contributions of the potato farmers and growers.

The festival features a variety of activities including parades, live music, and a potato picking contest. The parade is a highlight of the festival, showcasing elaborate floats and marching bands. Visitors can enjoy live music from local bands and musicians playing a variety of genres.

A unique feature of the festival is the mashed potato wrestling contest. There are also potato-themed games and activities for children, as well as vendors selling food and crafts. The festival also features a potato-cooking competition, where local chefs compete to create the best potato dishes.

The Maine Wild Blueberry Festival

The Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is an annual event that takes place in Machias, Maine. The festival typically occurs in August and is a celebration of the state's wild blueberry industry. The festival is organized to promote the area's wild blueberry industry and recognize the contributions of the farmers and growers.

The festival features a variety of activities including live music, a parade, a blueberry pie-eating contest, and a blueberry cooking competition. Visitors can enjoy live music from local bands and musicians playing a variety of genres. The parade is a highlight of the festival, showcasing elaborate floats and marching bands.

A unique feature of the festival is the blueberry pie-eating contest, where participants compete to see who can eat the most blueberry pie in a set amount of time. The festival also features a blueberry cooking competition, where local chefs compete to create the best blueberry dishes.

The festival also includes a farmers market where visitors can buy wild blueberries, blueberry jams, pies, and other blueberry-based products. There are also vendors selling food and crafts. The Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is a great opportunity to experience the local culture and learn more about the importance of wild blueberries to the state's economy. It's a fun and educational event for the whole family.

The Maine Maple Sunday

The Maine Maple Sunday is an annual event that takes place on the last Sunday of March all around the state of Maine. It is a celebration of Maine's maple sugaring tradition and an opportunity for visitors to learn about the process of making maple syrup and to taste different varieties of the sweet treat.

During the festival, many sugarhouses and maple farms open their doors to the public, offering tours of their facilities, demonstrations of the syrup-making process, and tastings of their maple syrups. Visitors can also purchase different grades and varieties of maple syrup, as well as other maple-related products like candy, cream, and maple-coated nuts.

Maine Maple Sunday is a great opportunity to learn about the state's rich maple sugaring tradition and to sample some of the delicious maple syrup that is produced in the state. It's a fun and family-friendly event that showcases the best of Maine's natural resources and local agriculture.

These are just a few of the many festivals that take place in Maine. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are a great way to experience the state's unique culture and traditions. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find one that interests you.