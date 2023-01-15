The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?

Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.

Abigail Johnson was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1961, and she grew up in a family with a strong background in finance and investing. Her father, Edward C. Johnson III, is the founder and former CEO of Fidelity Investments, and she has been working at the company since the 1980s.

She served in various roles at the company, before being appointed CEO and president in 2014. Under her leadership, the company has grown to become one of the largest investment management companies in the world, with more than $3.6 trillion in assets under management.

Abigail Johnson is also known for her interest in art and culture. She is an advisor of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

As of 2021, Abigail Johnson's net worth is estimated to be around $21.2 billion, making her one of the wealthiest people in the United States and the richest person in Massachusetts. Despite her immense wealth, Abigail Johnson is known for being a private person who avoids the spotlight. She is respected and admired for her business acumen, her commitment to philanthropy, and her passion for finance and investing.

