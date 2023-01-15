The Best TV Shows Set in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From true crime documentaries to sports comedies, North Carolina has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Let's take a closer look at three of the most notable TV shows set in North Carolina: The Staircase, One Tree Hill, and Eastbound & Down.

The Staircase

The Staircase is a true crime series that delves deep into the murder case of Kathleen Peterson, played by Toni Collette, and her husband, Michael Peterson, played by Colin Firth. The show premiered on HBO Max in 2022 and quickly gained a following. The series is set in Durham, North Carolina, and it's known for its suspenseful storytelling and performances.

The series begins with the investigation of Kathleen Peterson's murder in 2001. Her husband, Michael Peterson, was arrested and charged with her murder. The show follows the trial, where Michael Peterson was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. However, the case is far from closed as new evidence, and re-evaluations of old evidence continue to surface, leaving many questions unanswered.

The show is known for its exploration of themes of justice, family, and betrayal. The Peterson family is put under the microscope, as the show examines the dynamics of their relationships, and the events leading up to and following Kathleen's death. The series also examines the legal system and the role of the media in shaping public perception.

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill is a coming of age drama series that originally aired on The WB from 2003 to 2012. The show follows the lives of a group of friends and family in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. The show is known for its relatable characters, frank depiction of teenage life, and its exploration of themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

The series begins with the main characters, Lucas and Nathan Scott, who are half-brothers and polar opposites. Lucas is a sensitive and artistic high school student, while Nathan is a star on the high school basketball team. The show follows the brothers as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and the conflicts that arise from their relationship.

One Tree Hill features an ensemble cast of characters, including Lucas and Nathan's friends and family, and the show follows their lives as they grow and change over the course of the series. The show is known for its strong performances, especially from its young cast.

One Tree Hill is set in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and the show features many references to North Carolina culture and landmarks, such as the state's famous Outer Banks and the annual North Carolina Azalea Festival. This adds a sense of authenticity and realism to the show.

Eastbound & Down

Eastbound & Down is a sports comedy series that originally aired on HBO from 2009 to 2013. The show follows the misadventures of Kenny Powers, a washed-up Major League Baseball pitcher, who moves back to his hometown of Shelby, North Carolina, to teach Physical Education at his old middle school. The show is known for its over-the-top performances, comedic writing, and its exploration of themes of redemption, friendship, and self-discovery.

The series begins with Kenny Powers returning to his hometown after a failed baseball career. He is forced to take a job as a Physical Education teacher at the middle school he once attended. The show follows Kenny as he attempts to reinvent himself and regain his former glory, while also navigating the challenges of life in his small hometown.

Eastbound & Down features a talented cast of characters, including Kenny's friends and family, and the show follows their lives as they interact with Kenny and his antics. The show is known for its strong performances, especially from Danny McBride, who plays Kenny Powers.

