The Best TV Shows Set in North Carolina

Ted Rivers

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From true crime documentaries to sports comedies, North Carolina has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MopKJ_0kFdV5ay00
Photo byDiscoA340, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Let's take a closer look at three of the most notable TV shows set in North Carolina: The Staircase, One Tree Hill, and Eastbound & Down.

The Staircase

The Staircase is a true crime series that delves deep into the murder case of Kathleen Peterson, played by Toni Collette, and her husband, Michael Peterson, played by Colin Firth. The show premiered on HBO Max in 2022 and quickly gained a following. The series is set in Durham, North Carolina, and it's known for its suspenseful storytelling and performances.

The series begins with the investigation of Kathleen Peterson's murder in 2001. Her husband, Michael Peterson, was arrested and charged with her murder. The show follows the trial, where Michael Peterson was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. However, the case is far from closed as new evidence, and re-evaluations of old evidence continue to surface, leaving many questions unanswered.

The show is known for its exploration of themes of justice, family, and betrayal. The Peterson family is put under the microscope, as the show examines the dynamics of their relationships, and the events leading up to and following Kathleen's death. The series also examines the legal system and the role of the media in shaping public perception.

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill is a coming of age drama series that originally aired on The WB from 2003 to 2012. The show follows the lives of a group of friends and family in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. The show is known for its relatable characters, frank depiction of teenage life, and its exploration of themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

The series begins with the main characters, Lucas and Nathan Scott, who are half-brothers and polar opposites. Lucas is a sensitive and artistic high school student, while Nathan is a star on the high school basketball team. The show follows the brothers as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and the conflicts that arise from their relationship.

One Tree Hill features an ensemble cast of characters, including Lucas and Nathan's friends and family, and the show follows their lives as they grow and change over the course of the series. The show is known for its strong performances, especially from its young cast.

One Tree Hill is set in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and the show features many references to North Carolina culture and landmarks, such as the state's famous Outer Banks and the annual North Carolina Azalea Festival. This adds a sense of authenticity and realism to the show.

Eastbound & Down

Eastbound & Down is a sports comedy series that originally aired on HBO from 2009 to 2013. The show follows the misadventures of Kenny Powers, a washed-up Major League Baseball pitcher, who moves back to his hometown of Shelby, North Carolina, to teach Physical Education at his old middle school. The show is known for its over-the-top performances, comedic writing, and its exploration of themes of redemption, friendship, and self-discovery.

The series begins with Kenny Powers returning to his hometown after a failed baseball career. He is forced to take a job as a Physical Education teacher at the middle school he once attended. The show follows Kenny as he attempts to reinvent himself and regain his former glory, while also navigating the challenges of life in his small hometown.

Eastbound & Down features a talented cast of characters, including Kenny's friends and family, and the show follows their lives as they interact with Kenny and his antics. The show is known for its strong performances, especially from Danny McBride, who plays Kenny Powers.

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture that has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

The Staircase, One Tree Hill, and Eastbound & Down are just three of the many TV shows that have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. Whether you're a fan of true crime documentaries, sports comedies, or family dramas, these

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# north carolina# tv shows

Comments / 9

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
8K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Greensboro, NC

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
2 comments
Shreveport, LA

Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.

Read full story
Louisiana State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?

Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

The Best TV Shows Set in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history, beautiful landscapes, and a diverse culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From animated comedies to supernatural dramas, Virginia has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Connecticut?

Ray Dalio is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist from Connecticut, who is the founder, co-chief investment officer, and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.

Read full story
5 comments
Wildwood, NJ

The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to Miss

New Jersey is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

The Best TV Shows Set in Maine

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and charming small towns. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Maryland State

The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?

Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?

Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.

Read full story
7 comments
Nebraska State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?

Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy