5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.

Emily Kinney

Emily Kinney is a talented actress and singer from Wayne, Nebraska. She rose to prominence for her role as Beth Greene on the popular television series "The Walking Dead," which aired on AMC from 2010 to 2022. Kinney's portrayal of the character earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Before her role on "The Walking Dead," Kinney had already begun her acting career in the early 2000s. She appeared in a number of television shows and films, including "The Big C," "The Knick," and "Conviction." Her ability to play a wide range of characters and her natural talent as an actress have made her a sought-after performer in Hollywood.

In addition to her acting career, Kinney is also a talented singer-songwriter. She has released several albums of her own music, showcasing her unique style and vocal range. Kinney's music has been praised by critics and has a dedicated fanbase.

Lucas Cruikshank

Lucas Cruikshank is a comedian, actor, and internet personality from Columbus, Nebraska. He rose to fame in the late 2000s for creating the character Fred Figglehorn, a fictional six-year-old boy with a high-pitched voice and an eccentric personality. The character became the basis for a successful YouTube channel, where Cruikshank would upload a series of videos featuring Fred Figglehorn.

The Fred Figglehorn character became extremely popular and the videos on the channel were viewed millions of times. This led to the creation of a feature film, "Fred: The Movie," which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2010 and was followed by a sequel, "Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred" in 2011. In addition, the character also led to several television shows such as "Fred: The Show" and "Fred: The Animated Series."

Cruikshank's success as the creator of Fred Figglehorn helped to establish him as a leading figure in the world of online entertainment. He has since appeared in a number of other television shows and films, and continues to be active on YouTube and other social media platforms. He has been able to leverage his online fame and has been able to establish a successful career in entertainment.

Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte is a highly acclaimed and versatile actor from Omaha, Nebraska. He has had a career that spans several decades, and has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning three Academy Award nominations.

Nolte is known for his ability to bring complex characters to life on screen. Some of his most notable roles include "Warrior," "Who'll Stop the Rain," "The Prince of Tides," and "Affliction." He has demonstrated a wide range of acting abilities and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres.

In "Warrior", Nolte played the role of Paddy Conlon, an alcoholic and abusive father who reconnects with his estranged sons and becomes their trainer for a mixed martial arts tournament. He was praised for his raw and intense performance, and garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Nolte's portrayal of Wade Whitehouse in "Affliction" also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, for his portrayal of a small-town cop whose life spirals out of control. He was praised for his raw and intense performance and for his ability to convey the character's internal turmoil.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is a highly accomplished actress and producer from Lincoln, Nebraska. She began her acting career in the early 1990s and has since appeared in numerous films, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards for her performances.

Swank's breakout role came in 1999 when she starred in the film "Boys Don't Cry" as Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was raped and murdered. Her performance earned her widespread critical acclaim, and she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Teena. This was the first of two Academy awards that she won in her career.

In 2004, Swank starred in the film "Million Dollar Baby" as Maggie Fitzgerald, a determined boxer who fights to achieve her dreams. Her portrayal of Fitzgerald earned her widespread critical acclaim, and she won her second Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Adam DeVine

Adam DeVine is a versatile comedian, actor, and writer from Waterloo, Nebraska. He rose to prominence in the entertainment industry for his role as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect film series, which were a commercial and critical success. He also co-created, co-wrote and starred in the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which ran for 7 seasons, from 2011 to 2017.

DeVine has also created and starred in his own Comedy Central show, "Adam Devine's House Party," which ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2016. The show followed DeVine as he throws parties at his Hollywood home and gives up-and-coming comedians a chance to perform in front of a live audience.

In addition to his work on television, DeVine has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Intern," "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Isn't It Romantic". He has demonstrated a wide range of acting abilities and has been praised for his performances in a variety of genres.

DeVine continues to be active in the entertainment industry, both on television and film. He is a talent comedian and actor, who has proven his ability to adapt to different mediums and genres, making him a sought-after performer in Hollywood.

All of these figures have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and have left a lasting impact on pop culture. They have all have Nebraska roots, where their talents were nurtured and allowed them to take their careers to the next level.