The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?

Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.

Mars, Inc. is a global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food, and other food products, with some of its well-known brands include M&M's, Skittles, Snickers, Pedigree, and Whiskas.

Born in 1939, Mars is the daughter of Forrest Mars Sr., who founded Mars, Inc. in 1911. She grew up in the Washington, D.C. area and went on to graduate from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in anthropology. After college, she began working for the family business, eventually becoming one of its primary shareholders, along with her two brothers.

In addition to her successful career in business, Mars is also known for her philanthropy. She has donated millions of dollars to organizations and causes in Virginia, particularly in the area of horseriding.

She also has been honored by multiple organizations, including being awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2016 by the President of the United States and the National Archive's Heritage Foundation Award in 2011.

Mars is considered one of the wealthiest people in Virginia, with an estimated net worth of over $31.7 billion. She currently resides in the state with her family, continues to be involved in the operation and management of Mars, Inc., and actively engaged in philanthropic causes and civic organizations.

Overall, Jacqueline Mars is an accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in her home state of Virginia. She is known for her successful business career, her leadership in one of the world's largest privately held company, Mars Inc and her philanthropic efforts and civic engagement.