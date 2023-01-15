5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas

Kansas has been home to many successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and YouTubers.

In this article, we will be profiling five famous people from Kansas: Jimmy Donaldson, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, and Scott Foley. Each of these individuals has made a significant impact in the world of entertainment and has left a lasting impression on audiences around the world.

MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is a popular YouTube personality and philanthropist born in Kansas and lives in North Carolina. He first gained fame on the platform for his comedic skits and stunts, and has since built a large following through his gaming content and philanthropic efforts.

MrBeast began his YouTube career in 2012, creating comedic skits and stunts that quickly gained popularity among viewers. As his channel grew, he began to branch out into gaming content and vlogging, becoming a prominent figure in the gaming and wider YouTube community.

In addition to his online content, MrBeast is well-known for his philanthropy. In 2020, he created a new channel to focus on his philanthropic endeavors. Beast Philanthropy drive commits all of its revenue to making the world a better place. Jimmy and his team host food drives to ensure no one in his local region goes hungry. Further afield, his team has helped victims of natural disasters and rebuilt homes in Africa.

MrBeast is well-known for his generosity and willingness to give back to the community. He has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for various causes such as education, poverty, and climate change.

MrBeast's unique brand of content, philanthropy and his large following has made him one of the most popular and influential figures on YouTube. He continues to be an inspiration to many and his philanthropic efforts has a great impact on many people's lives.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is an accomplished actor, comedian, and writer from Kansas. He began his career in the theater, honing his craft and building a strong foundation in the performing arts before transitioning to film and television. Throughout his career, he has become known for his versatility and ability to play a wide range of characters in a variety of popular movies and TV shows.

Rudd's early career saw him appear in various theater productions and independent films before making his way to Hollywood. He landed his first major role in the 1995 film "Clueless," where he played the love interest of lead character, Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone. This role helped establish him as a prominent actor and led to more opportunities in both film and television.

Rudd has since starred in a variety of popular movies such as "The Cider House Rules," "Wet Hot American Summer," and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." He has also played a variety of notable characters in popular TV shows, including "Friends," "Parks and Recreation," and "Saturday Night Live."

Perhaps, one of his most iconic role is that of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has portrayed the character in various films including "Ant-Man," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "Avengers: Endgame."

Rudd is known for his comedic timing and relatable characters, he has an ability to play both dramatic and comedic roles with equal ease. He is also known for his ability to improvise and bring a unique perspective to each character he portrays.

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet is an accomplished actor from Kansas, best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit TV show "Modern Family." He has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character and has become one of the most recognizable faces on television.

Stonestreet began his career in theater, performing in various productions in Kansas City before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He made his television debut in 1999, appearing in a number of guest roles on various shows.

In 2009, he landed the role of Cameron Tucker on "Modern Family," a role that would become his most iconic and well-known. The show, which ran for 11 seasons, was a huge success and brought Stonestreet international recognition. His portrayal of Cameron, a stay-at-home father and loving husband to Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was praised for its authenticity and humor.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis is a multi-talented actor, comedian, and writer from Kansas. He began his career as a sketch comedian and writer on the popular sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), where he quickly established himself as a prominent figure in the comedy world.

Sudeikis joined the cast of SNL in 2003 and quickly made a name for himself as a talented writer and performer. He was known for his comedic timing and relatable characters, and was a regular cast member on the show until 2013. During his tenure, he wrote and starred in a number of popular skits and impersonations, including his famous impressions of Joe Biden and Mitt Romney.

After leaving SNL, Sudeikis transitioned to film and television, where he quickly established himself as a sought-after actor. He has starred in a number of popular movies such as "We're the Millers," "Hall Pass," and "Downsizing." On the small screen, he played a supporting role in the critically acclaimed Fox comedy series "The Last Man on Earth."

Sudeikis is also known for his lead role as Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" which has been highly praised by critics and audiences alike. He plays the titular character, a college football coach from the United States who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in the UK. The show is known for its relatable characters, clever writing and comedic timing, and it has been praised for its positive portrayal of sports, teamwork, and friendship.

Scott Foley

Scott Foley is a talented actor, director, and writer from Kansas. He began his career in the late 1990s, quickly establishing himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Foley's early career saw him land roles in a variety of popular TV series, including "Felicity" and "Scrubs." He is best known for his role as Noel Crane in the series "Felicity" which ran from 1998-2002, where he played the love interest of the show's lead character, played by Keri Russell.

In 2005, Foley landed his breakout role as Special Agent Bob Brown in the hit series "The Unit," which ran for four seasons. He also played a recurring role as Tom Shayes in the critically acclaimed series "Damages" and as Jake Ballard in the political drama series "Scandal" which ran for seven seasons.

These five individuals are just a few examples of the many successful people from Kansas who have made their mark in the entertainment industry. Jimmy Donaldson, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, and Scott Foley all have different talents, but they all have one thing in common - they all have a passion for entertaining people.