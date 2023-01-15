Baltimore, MD

Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch Shows

Ted Rivers

Baltimore, Maryland may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this East Coast city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yK8J_0kEvjKcJ00
Photo bySteelplug, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

From gritty dramas to comedic sitcoms, Baltimore has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.

The Wire

The Wire is a critically acclaimed crime drama series that aired on HBO from 2002 to 2008. The show was created by David Simon, a former police reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and was known for its realistic and nuanced portrayal of the city of Baltimore, its social and political issues, and the lives of its inhabitants.

The series follows the lives of a diverse group of characters, including drug dealers, police officers, politicians, and journalists, and explores the complex web of relationships between these groups in the city. Each season focuses on a different aspect of Baltimore's drug trade and its impact on the city, with the first season focusing on the drug trade in the Baltimore projects, the second season on the docks, the third season on the city's political scene, and the fourth season on the public school system.

The Wire has an ensemble cast, with actors such as Dominic West, Idris Elba, and Michael K. Williams, who deliver powerful performances that add depth and realism to their characters. The writing was also praised, the series for its attention to detail, its intricate storylines and its ability to convey the complexities of the city and its inhabitants.

The Wire was widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike and is considered one of the greatest television dramas of all time. It won numerous awards, including the Peabody Award, the Edgar Award, and the Television Critics Association Awards. It has also been credited with raising awareness of the issues it portrayed and has had a lasting impact on the way in which crime dramas are produced.

One on One

One on One is a popular comedy sitcom that aired on UPN and The CW from 2001 to 2006. The show was created by Eunetta T. Boone and starred Flex Alexander as Flex Washington, a charismatic and successful Baltimore-based sportscaster who is also a single father raising his teenage daughter, Breanna (played by Kyla Pratt).

The show is set in the vibrant city of Baltimore and follows the daily struggles and triumphs of Flex and Breanna as they navigate the complexities of single parenthood while maintaining a strong and loving father-daughter relationship. Flex, who is a successful sportscaster, tries to balance his hectic career and his role as a single father while Breanna, a typical teenager, deals with the challenges of growing up, including school, friends, and dating.

One on One was praised by audiences and critics alike for its ability to tackle serious issues while still being comedic. It also received recognition for its positive portrayal of single fatherhood and its authentic representation of Baltimore city. The show's relatable characters, clever writing, and comedic timing made it a hit among viewers, and it continues to be remembered as a classic sitcom.

Hannibal

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller series that aired on NBC from 2013 to 2015. The show was created by Bryan Fuller and is based on the characters of the Thomas Harris novels and the films that were based on them. The show is set in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, and follows the life of FBI special investigator Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy, and his complicated relationship with his mentor, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

The show is a dark, atmospheric and visually stunning series that explores the twisted mind of a cannibalistic serial killer and the complex relationship between a hunter and his prey. It delves into the psyche of both Will Graham and Dr. Lecter and their twisted relationship, as Will Graham's hunt for a serial killer leads him to seek the help of Dr. Lecter, who is not just a forensic psychiatrist but also the very serial killer he is hunting. The show is known for its unique storytelling that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, as they try to figure out what's real and what's not.

The performances of the cast, especially Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen, were highly praised. The show's visual style is also noteworthy, it is a feast for the eyes, with its striking cinematography, intricate set design, and stunning visual effects. The show also features an incredible soundtrack, which adds to the eerie atmosphere and tension of the show.

Overall, Baltimore may not be a major hub for the entertainment industry, but it has been the setting for a number of popular TV shows over the years. From gritty dramas to comedic sitcoms, Baltimore has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television, showcasing the city's charm and lifestyle, and bringing attention to its unique character and landmarks.

So, next time you're flipping through the channels, keep an eye out for these shows and see if you can spot any familiar sights from Charm City.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tv shows# baltimore# maryland

Comments / 1

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
8K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Greensboro, NC

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
2 comments
Shreveport, LA

Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.

Read full story
Louisiana State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?

Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

The Best TV Shows Set in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history, beautiful landscapes, and a diverse culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From animated comedies to supernatural dramas, Virginia has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Connecticut?

Ray Dalio is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist from Connecticut, who is the founder, co-chief investment officer, and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.

Read full story
5 comments
Wildwood, NJ

The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to Miss

New Jersey is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

The Best TV Shows Set in Maine

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and charming small towns. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Maryland State

The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?

Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?

Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.

Read full story
7 comments

The Best TV Shows Set in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From true crime documentaries to sports comedies, North Carolina has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
9 comments
Nebraska State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?

Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy