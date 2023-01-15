Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch Shows

Baltimore, Maryland may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this East Coast city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

From gritty dramas to comedic sitcoms, Baltimore has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.

The Wire

The Wire is a critically acclaimed crime drama series that aired on HBO from 2002 to 2008. The show was created by David Simon, a former police reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and was known for its realistic and nuanced portrayal of the city of Baltimore, its social and political issues, and the lives of its inhabitants.

The series follows the lives of a diverse group of characters, including drug dealers, police officers, politicians, and journalists, and explores the complex web of relationships between these groups in the city. Each season focuses on a different aspect of Baltimore's drug trade and its impact on the city, with the first season focusing on the drug trade in the Baltimore projects, the second season on the docks, the third season on the city's political scene, and the fourth season on the public school system.

The Wire has an ensemble cast, with actors such as Dominic West, Idris Elba, and Michael K. Williams, who deliver powerful performances that add depth and realism to their characters. The writing was also praised, the series for its attention to detail, its intricate storylines and its ability to convey the complexities of the city and its inhabitants.

The Wire was widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike and is considered one of the greatest television dramas of all time. It won numerous awards, including the Peabody Award, the Edgar Award, and the Television Critics Association Awards. It has also been credited with raising awareness of the issues it portrayed and has had a lasting impact on the way in which crime dramas are produced.

One on One

One on One is a popular comedy sitcom that aired on UPN and The CW from 2001 to 2006. The show was created by Eunetta T. Boone and starred Flex Alexander as Flex Washington, a charismatic and successful Baltimore-based sportscaster who is also a single father raising his teenage daughter, Breanna (played by Kyla Pratt).

The show is set in the vibrant city of Baltimore and follows the daily struggles and triumphs of Flex and Breanna as they navigate the complexities of single parenthood while maintaining a strong and loving father-daughter relationship. Flex, who is a successful sportscaster, tries to balance his hectic career and his role as a single father while Breanna, a typical teenager, deals with the challenges of growing up, including school, friends, and dating.

One on One was praised by audiences and critics alike for its ability to tackle serious issues while still being comedic. It also received recognition for its positive portrayal of single fatherhood and its authentic representation of Baltimore city. The show's relatable characters, clever writing, and comedic timing made it a hit among viewers, and it continues to be remembered as a classic sitcom.

Hannibal

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller series that aired on NBC from 2013 to 2015. The show was created by Bryan Fuller and is based on the characters of the Thomas Harris novels and the films that were based on them. The show is set in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, and follows the life of FBI special investigator Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy, and his complicated relationship with his mentor, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

The show is a dark, atmospheric and visually stunning series that explores the twisted mind of a cannibalistic serial killer and the complex relationship between a hunter and his prey. It delves into the psyche of both Will Graham and Dr. Lecter and their twisted relationship, as Will Graham's hunt for a serial killer leads him to seek the help of Dr. Lecter, who is not just a forensic psychiatrist but also the very serial killer he is hunting. The show is known for its unique storytelling that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, as they try to figure out what's real and what's not.

The performances of the cast, especially Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen, were highly praised. The show's visual style is also noteworthy, it is a feast for the eyes, with its striking cinematography, intricate set design, and stunning visual effects. The show also features an incredible soundtrack, which adds to the eerie atmosphere and tension of the show.

Overall, Baltimore may not be a major hub for the entertainment industry, but it has been the setting for a number of popular TV shows over the years. From gritty dramas to comedic sitcoms, Baltimore has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television, showcasing the city's charm and lifestyle, and bringing attention to its unique character and landmarks.

So, next time you're flipping through the channels, keep an eye out for these shows and see if you can spot any familiar sights from Charm City.