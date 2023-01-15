Discover the Best of Pennsylvania at These Must-Attend Festivals

Pennsylvania is home to a diverse range of cultures and communities, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the state.

From mouth-watering food and wine to captivating music and art, there is something for everyone to experience. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are sure to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Let's dive into some of the most popular and exciting festivals happening in the state.

The Kutztown Folk Festival

The Kutztown Folk Festival, held annually in Kutztown, is a celebration of Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. The festival features traditional food, music, and crafts, as well as demonstrations of traditional folk arts such as quilting, pottery-making, and blacksmithing. It is a great opportunity to experience the state's rich cultural heritage and history.

It's the longest-running Folk Festival in the country and brings in visitors from all across the world. Nine full days of activities, workshops, and celebrations see Kutztown become the hub of culture in the state.

The Erie Art Museum's Blues & Jazz Festival

The Erie Art Museum's Blues & Jazz Festival, held annually in Erie, is a celebration of music and art. The festival features an impressive lineup of local and national musicians, as well as art exhibits and food vendors. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of jazz and blues performances, as well as the opportunity to explore the museum's collections.

The festival celebrated its 30th year in 2022 with music from Grady Champion and Davy Knowles. Held over two to three days, the festival shines a light on some of the region's finest blues and jazz acts.

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, which takes place in Pittsburgh and features a mix of local and internationally renowned jazz musicians, as well as food and drink vendors. The festival is a great opportunity to listen to some of the best jazz musicians from around the world and to explore Pittsburgh's vibrant jazz scene.

The 2023 iteration of the festival will take place on September 15th- 17th. Fans of jazz will be treated to a world-class lineup at Highpark Stadium with over 140 local acts.

These are just a few of the many festivals happening in Pennsylvania that are worth checking out. From the delicious food and wine to the diverse music and art, there is something for everyone to experience.

We encourage our readers to comment below and share any festivals in their area that they recommend. These festivals are a great way to discover the best of what the state has to offer and to connect with the local communities.