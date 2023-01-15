The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?

South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.

Today we're looking at T. Denny Sanford, who is worth $3.4 billion, making him the 883rd richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

T. Denny Sanford is a businessman and philanthropist from South Dakota. He is the founder and chairman of United National Corporation, a financial holding company that includes First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, as well as several other companies in the finance and retail sectors.

Sanford was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1933 and grew up in a working-class family. He worked various jobs before eventually starting a career in the sales. In the early 1980s, he founded Premier Bankcard, which became one of the largest issuers of credit cards in the United States. He later expanded his financial empire to include First Premier Bank and several other companies under the United National Corporation.

Throughout his career, Sanford has been a successful businessman, accumulating a vast fortune and becoming one of the wealthiest people in South Dakota. He has been also known for his philanthropy, giving away over $1 billion to charitable causes throughout his lifetime.

He is a major philanthropist in South Dakota and has donated millions of dollars to organizations such as Sanford Health, Sioux Valley Hospitals & Health System , and the University of South Dakota Sandford School of Medicine. He has also signed the Giving Pledge, which is a commitment to give away the vast majority of his fortune.

Sanford also has donated to several educational institutions and has been on the board of several non-profits. He has been recognized for his generosity by several organizations, including being awarded the Good Samaritan Award in 2014 and the Horatio Alger Award in 2016.

Overall, T. Denny Sanford is an accomplished businessman and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in his home state of South Dakota. He is known for his business acumen, his remarkable wealth and his commitment to giving back to the community through his philanthropy.