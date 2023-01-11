5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:

National Aquarium

The Inner Harbor of Baltimore is home to the National Aquarium, which is one of the largest and most popular aquariums in the United States. The aquarium is home to thousands of animals, including sharks, rays, and dolphins, and features a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs.

Lexington Market

Baltimore is home to the oldest continuously operating public market in the United States, the Lexington Market. The market was established in 1782 and is known for its diverse selection of fresh food, including seafood, meat, and produce, as well as its historic atmosphere and unique vendors.

Baltimore College of Dental Surgery

Baltimore was the location of the first dental school in the United States, the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. The school was founded in 1840 and is now part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Fort McHenry National Monument

Baltimore is home to the Fort McHenry National Monument, where the Star-Spangled Banner was written. During the War of 1812, lawyer and amateur poet Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem "Defense of Fort McHenry" after seeing the American flag flying over the fort after a night of heavy bombing.

Baltimore Architecture

Baltimore is known for its colorful and intricately decorated row houses, which are a prominent feature of the city's architecture. Many of these houses date back to the late 19th century and early 20th century, and they have been used as settings in various movies and TV.

