5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:

National Anthem

Maryland is the birthplace of the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner". The song was written by Francis Scott Key in 1814, after he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry by the British during the War of 1812.

Blue Crabs

Maryland is known for its rich history of crabbing industry and it's one of the largest providers of Blue Crabs in the country. The Chesapeake Bay is one of the best places to catch Blue Crabs, and it's common to see crab shacks and seafood restaurants offering different variations of crab cakes and crab soups in the area.

Concord Point Lighthouse

The town of Havre de Grace in Maryland is home to the Concord Point Lighthouse, which is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in the United States. The lighthouse was built in 1827 and is still in operation today, it's open to the public and offers beautiful views of the Chesapeake Bay.

Industrial History

Maryland is known for its rich history of industrial and manufacturing and it's home to many notable companies such as the Martin Marietta, one of the largest producer of Aggregate, cement and other construction materials in the country and Black & Decker, a power tool and appliance company that was the first company to introduce the portable power drill to the market.

Washington Monument

Maryland is home to the first Washington Monument, which was erected in 1827, almost 50 years before the more well-known Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. The monument is located in the city of Baltimore and is the first monument built in honor of George Washington. The monument is made of marble and stands at 178 feet tall, it's open to the public and visitors can climb to the top of the monument for a panoramic view of the city.

