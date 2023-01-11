5 Unusual Facts About New York

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:

Delaware Park

The city of Buffalo, New York is home to the oldest continuously operating public park in the United States, Delaware Park. The park was established in 1868 and is known for its scenic landscapes, walking paths, and cultural institutions such as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

Cooper Union

New York is home to the country's oldest public art school, the Cooper Union, which was founded in 1859 and is located in New York City. The school is known for its rigorous programs in art, architecture, and engineering and has produced many notable alumni such as Robert Redford, the artist and founder of Sundance institute.

New York Botanical Garden

New York is home to the oldest botanical garden in the United States, the New York Botanical Garden. Founded in 1891, the garden is located in the Bronx and features over 1 million plants, including more than 22,000 types of orchids and numerous greenhouses, rock gardens, and native habitats.

The Suspension Bridge

In the city of Ithaca, New York, there's a bridge named "The Suspension Bridge" that is made entirely out of natural materials and was constructed by the students of Cornell University in the early 1800s. It is a unique landmark that is not only an engineering marvel but also the oldest student-built bridge in the United States.

Flatiron Building

New York City is known for its unique architecture, and one of the most famous examples is the Flatiron Building. This building is considered to be one of the first skyscrapers ever built, standing 22 stories tall and completed in 1902. The unique shape of the building, which resembles a flat iron, makes it an iconic structure in the city. The building has been featured in numerous movies, TV shows, and is a popular tourist attraction.

Do you know anything unusual about the state of New York? Comment below with your factoid and share the weird with everyone else!