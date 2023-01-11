5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:

First Boardwalk

The boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey is the first boardwalk ever built in the United States. It was constructed in 1870 to keep sand out of hotel lobbies and to provide a place for people to walk and enjoy the oceanfront. Today, the Atlantic City Boardwalk is a National Historic Landmark and a popular tourist destination.

The Paper Mill Playhouse

The town of Millburn, New Jersey is home to the oldest independent movie theater in the United States. The Paper Mill Playhouse, which was founded in 1938, is one of the country's most renowned regional theaters and has been the birthplace of many Broadway productions.

New Jersey is known as the "Diner Capital of the World", the state has more diners per square mile than any other state in the country. These diners, or "greasy spoons," are typically open 24 hours a day, and they are known for their classic American food and counter service.

Liberty Science Center

New Jersey is home to the Liberty Science Center, which is one of the most visited science centers in the United States. The center features over 12 exhibition halls, a planetarium, and an IMAX theater, and hosts hundreds of interactive exhibits and programs on science, technology, and engineering.

Pine Barrens

New Jersey is known for the Pine Barrens, which is a large forested area covering more than one million acres in southern New Jersey. The Pine Barrens is home to a variety of plant and animal life, including the state animal, the horse, and the state tree, the red pine. The Pine Barrens is also known for its legendary and mystical creature named the Jersey devil, which is said to be a demon or monster with the body of a kangaroo, the head of a horse, bat wings and a tail.

Do you know anything unusual about the state of New Jersey? Comment below with your factoid and share the weird with everyone else!