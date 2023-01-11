4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:

Ohio Statehouse

Columbus is home to the Ohio Statehouse, which is the oldest state capitol in continuous use since it was built in 1857. The Ohio Statehouse has a rich history and is known for its impressive architecture, including its distinctive copper dome.

Buckeye Bullet

The city of Columbus is also home to the Buckeye Bullet, a land speed vehicle built by students at Ohio State University that set a new world record for an electric vehicle in 2004, reaching a top speed of 318.75 mph. The team continues to develop and improve the vehicle, aiming to break the record for the fastest electric vehicle in the world.

Historic Neighborhoods

Columbus is also known for its many historic neighborhoods, such as German Village, which is one of the largest privately restored historic neighborhoods in the United States. The neighborhood was originally settled by German immigrants in the mid-19th century and features a mix of architectural styles, including Victorian, Federal, and Greek Revival.

Festivals

Columbus is also home to several unique festivals and events, such as the ComFest, an annual community festival that celebrates the city's diversity, creativity, and community spirit. The event features live music, art, food, and other entertainment, and it's considered to be one of the most exciting event in the city. The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest is also an event that happens every year and is one of the biggest and best Rib Fest in the country.

