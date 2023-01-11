5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:

Loveland Castle

Ohio is home to the only castle in the United States that was built by a private individual, the Loveland Castle. The castle was built by Harry Andrews, a Boy Scouts leader, who began construction on the castle in 1929 and continued to work on it for over 60 years. The castle is now a museum and a popular tourist attraction.

Liquid Crystal Institute

The city of Kent, Ohio is home to the Kent State University's Liquid Crystal Institute, which is one of the leading research centers in the world for the study of liquid crystals. The institute has made significant contributions to the field of liquid crystal science, including the development of the first commercial liquid crystal display (LCD) device.

Orville and Wilbur Wright

Ohio is the birth place of aviation, in December 17, 1903 The Wright brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright performed the first powered, controlled flight in the history of mankind in their Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, but it was built and tested in Dayton, Ohio.

Covered Bridges

Ohio is known for its large number of covered bridges, with over 125 covered bridges throughout the state. Covered bridges were used in the 19th century to protect the wooden bridges from the elements and prolong their lifespan. Today, many of these covered bridges have been preserved as historical landmarks and are popular tourist attractions.

Buckeye State

Ohio is also known as the Buckeye State, named after the Buckeyes tree, the state tree, it's nuts are also referred as the buckeye, and it's not uncommon to see Ohioans carrying a buckeye nut as a good luck charm.

Do you know anything unusual about the state of Ohio? Comment below with your factoid and share the weird with everyone else!