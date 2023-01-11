5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:

Philos and Adelphos

Philadelphia was founded in 1682 by William Penn, who named it after the Greek words "philos," meaning love, and "adelphos," meaning brother. Penn intended for the city to be a haven for religious freedom and a place where people of all backgrounds could live and work together in harmony.

American Revolutionary War

Philadelphia played a significant role in the American Revolutionary War. The city was the site of the First and Second Continental Congresses, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. Philadelphia was also the temporary capital of the United States from 1790 to 1800 while Washington, D.C. was being built.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia is home to the world-renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art, which has a collection of over 240,000 works of art from around the world. The museum was founded in 1876 and is one of the largest museums in the United States.

Sports, Sports, Sports

Philadelphia is known for its sports teams, including the Eagles (football), Flyers (hockey), 76ers (basketball), and Phillies (baseball). The city has a passionate sports fanbase and is home to several iconic sports venues, including Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center, and Citizens Bank Park.

Food, Food, Food

Philadelphia is also known for its rich culinary scene, with a variety of popular dishes and local specialties. Some of the city's most famous foods include the Philly cheesesteak sandwich, soft pretzels, and hoagie sandwiches. Philadelphia is also home to a thriving craft beer scene, with many breweries and taprooms located throughout the city.

Do you know anything unusual about the state of Philadelphia? Comment below with your factoid and share the weird with everyone else!