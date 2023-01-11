5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live.

To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:

The ENIAC

The ENIAC, or Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer, was the first general-purpose electronic computer. It was built at the University of Pennsylvania in 1946 and was used to calculate artillery firing tables for the United States Army. The ENIAC was a massive machine, occupying a space of about 1,800 square feet and weighing over 27 tons. It was also very fast for its time, able to perform 5,000 calculations per second.

The Amish

The Amish are a group of traditionalist Christians who live a simple and austere lifestyle, shunning many modern technologies such as electricity and automobiles. The Amish community in Pennsylvania is concentrated in Lancaster County, where they have lived for over 300 years. Many Amish people make a living through farming or craftsmanship, and their communities are known for their distinctive horse-drawn carriages and plain clothing.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

The Philly cheesesteak sandwich is a popular dish made with thinly sliced grilled beef, melted cheese, and onions served on a hoagie roll. It is believed to have been created in the 1930s by a Philadelphia restaurant owner named Pat Olivieri, who is credited with inventing the sandwich. The Philly cheesesteak has become a symbol of the city and is popular all over the United States.

The Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell is a large bronze bell that was commissioned in 1751 by the Pennsylvania Provincial Assembly to hang in the Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall). The bell was cast with the phrase "Proclaim LIBERTY throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof," and it became a symbol of American independence during the Revolutionary War. The bell is now housed in a glass pavilion in Philadelphia, where it is a popular tourist attraction.

The Yuengling Brewery

The Yuengling Brewery, located in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is the oldest continuously operating brewery in the United States. It was founded by David G. Yuengling in 1829 and is now run by his descendants. Yuengling is known for its variety of beers, including its flagship lager, and is the largest independent American brewery by volume.

Do you know anything unusual about the state of Pennsylvania? Comment below with your factoid and share the weird with everyone else!