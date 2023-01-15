5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota

Ted Rivers

Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!

Babes in Toyland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aOed_0k9ghXvd00
Photo byPaul Hudson from United Kingdom, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Babes in Toyland is an American alternative rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Formed in 1987, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Kat Bjelland, drummer Lori Barbero and bassist Maureen Herman. They are known for their feminist-influenced lyrics, and their mix of heavy metal and punk rock influences.

Over the course of their career, Babes in Toyland has released several successful albums, including "Spanking Machine" (1990), "Fontanelle" (1992) and "Nemesisters" (1995). With their unique sound and powerful lyrics, the band has become a leading force in the alternative rock scene. They have a dedicated fanbase and have been an inspiration for many female musicians.

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus is an American indie rock band from St. Paul, Minnesota. Formed in 2013, the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jake Luppen, lead guitarist Nathan Stocker, bassist Zach Sutton, and drummer Whistler Allen. They are known for their catchy indie rock sound and thoughtful lyrics.

Hippo Campus has released several successful albums and EPs, including "Bashful Creatures" (2015) and "Bambi" (2018). With their upbeat sound and relatable lyrics, the band has become a favorite among indie rock fans. They have toured extensively and have built a dedicated fanbase.

Owl City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvx1l_0k9ghXvd00
Photo byKevin from New york, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Owl City is an American electropop and synth-pop project created by Adam Young in 2007. He began the project while living in Owatonna, Minnesota. Young has released several successful albums over the course of his career, including "Maybe I'm Dreaming" (2008), "Ocean Eyes" (2009) and "The Midsummer Station" (2012). He has had hit songs such as "Fireflies" and "Good Time".

His music is known for its catchy electronic beats, upbeat melodies and his unique vocal delivery. Young's music often reflects on his personal experiences, and he has been praised for his honest and relatable lyrics. Owl City has become a popular act in the electropop and synth-pop scene, and has built a dedicated fanbase. He has toured extensively and has collaborated with a number of other artists in the genre, including Lights and Echosmith.

Quietdrive

Quietdrive is an American rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, formed in 2002. The band consists of lead vocalist Kevin Truckenmiller, lead guitarist Justin Bonhiver, rhythm guitarist Ryan Gibbons, bassist Brandon Lanier and drummer Matt Kirby. They have released several albums over the course of their career, including "When All That's Left is You" (2006) and "The Ghost of What You Used to Be" (2014).

Quietdrive's music is known for its catchy rock melodies, emotive lyrics, and energetic live performances. They have been praised for their ability to blend different rock subgenres and for their ability to connect with their audience. Quietdrive has toured extensively and has built a dedicated fanbase.

They have been considered one of the most exciting emerging bands in the rock scene and have been praised for their live performances, but the band has not been active for a while. However, no disbandment has been announced so the future may still be open for Quietdrive.

Now, Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030qx9_0k9ghXvd00
Photo byLmmailloux, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Now, Now, formerly known as Now Now Every Children, is a unique and compelling American indie rock band hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, formed in 1999. Comprised of Cacie Dalager and Brad Hale, the band has been a driving force in the indie rock scene with their emotive and introspective lyrics, blending elements of indie rock and emo to create a sound that is truly their own.

Their discography includes successful albums such as "Threads" (2012) and "Saved" (2018), which showcase the band's ability to craft intimate and raw tracks that resonate with audiences. The band has been praised for their live performances, which are known to be as emotionally charged as their recordings.

Now, Now has built a dedicated fanbase through their extensive touring and their ability to connect with their listeners through their deeply personal lyrics. They are considered a force to be reckoned with in the indie rock scene, standing out not only for their emotive storytelling and dynamic sound but also for the rebranding and evolution of the band's na me.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Minnesota! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have.

Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Minnesota# famous# celebrity

Comments / 11

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
8K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Greensboro, NC

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
2 comments
Shreveport, LA

Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.

Read full story
Louisiana State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?

Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

The Best TV Shows Set in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history, beautiful landscapes, and a diverse culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From animated comedies to supernatural dramas, Virginia has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Connecticut?

Ray Dalio is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist from Connecticut, who is the founder, co-chief investment officer, and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.

Read full story
5 comments
Wildwood, NJ

The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to Miss

New Jersey is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

The Best TV Shows Set in Maine

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and charming small towns. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Maryland State

The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?

Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?

Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.

Read full story
7 comments

The Best TV Shows Set in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From true crime documentaries to sports comedies, North Carolina has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Read full story
9 comments
Nebraska State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?

Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy