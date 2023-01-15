5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota

Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!

Babes in Toyland

Babes in Toyland is an American alternative rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Formed in 1987, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Kat Bjelland, drummer Lori Barbero and bassist Maureen Herman. They are known for their feminist-influenced lyrics, and their mix of heavy metal and punk rock influences.

Over the course of their career, Babes in Toyland has released several successful albums, including "Spanking Machine" (1990), "Fontanelle" (1992) and "Nemesisters" (1995). With their unique sound and powerful lyrics, the band has become a leading force in the alternative rock scene. They have a dedicated fanbase and have been an inspiration for many female musicians.

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus is an American indie rock band from St. Paul, Minnesota. Formed in 2013, the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jake Luppen, lead guitarist Nathan Stocker, bassist Zach Sutton, and drummer Whistler Allen. They are known for their catchy indie rock sound and thoughtful lyrics.

Hippo Campus has released several successful albums and EPs, including "Bashful Creatures" (2015) and "Bambi" (2018). With their upbeat sound and relatable lyrics, the band has become a favorite among indie rock fans. They have toured extensively and have built a dedicated fanbase.

Owl City

Owl City is an American electropop and synth-pop project created by Adam Young in 2007. He began the project while living in Owatonna, Minnesota. Young has released several successful albums over the course of his career, including "Maybe I'm Dreaming" (2008), "Ocean Eyes" (2009) and "The Midsummer Station" (2012). He has had hit songs such as "Fireflies" and "Good Time".

His music is known for its catchy electronic beats, upbeat melodies and his unique vocal delivery. Young's music often reflects on his personal experiences, and he has been praised for his honest and relatable lyrics. Owl City has become a popular act in the electropop and synth-pop scene, and has built a dedicated fanbase. He has toured extensively and has collaborated with a number of other artists in the genre, including Lights and Echosmith.

Quietdrive

Quietdrive is an American rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, formed in 2002. The band consists of lead vocalist Kevin Truckenmiller, lead guitarist Justin Bonhiver, rhythm guitarist Ryan Gibbons, bassist Brandon Lanier and drummer Matt Kirby. They have released several albums over the course of their career, including "When All That's Left is You" (2006) and "The Ghost of What You Used to Be" (2014).

Quietdrive's music is known for its catchy rock melodies, emotive lyrics, and energetic live performances. They have been praised for their ability to blend different rock subgenres and for their ability to connect with their audience. Quietdrive has toured extensively and has built a dedicated fanbase.

They have been considered one of the most exciting emerging bands in the rock scene and have been praised for their live performances, but the band has not been active for a while. However, no disbandment has been announced so the future may still be open for Quietdrive.

Now, Now

Now, Now, formerly known as Now Now Every Children, is a unique and compelling American indie rock band hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, formed in 1999. Comprised of Cacie Dalager and Brad Hale, the band has been a driving force in the indie rock scene with their emotive and introspective lyrics, blending elements of indie rock and emo to create a sound that is truly their own.

Their discography includes successful albums such as "Threads" (2012) and "Saved" (2018), which showcase the band's ability to craft intimate and raw tracks that resonate with audiences. The band has been praised for their live performances, which are known to be as emotionally charged as their recordings.

Now, Now has built a dedicated fanbase through their extensive touring and their ability to connect with their listeners through their deeply personal lyrics. They are considered a force to be reckoned with in the indie rock scene, standing out not only for their emotive storytelling and dynamic sound but also for the rebranding and evolution of the band's na me.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Minnesota! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have.

Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!